Bridgeman: Notes on politics and government

The two Republican candidates for governor apparently have decided the most pressing issue facing state government is how much each man can tie himself to Donald Trump.
Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp both were elected to state office as businessmen dedicated to making state government work.
Before he became a “I love Trump more than you do” Republican, Cagle was best known for his support and promotion of Georgia’s college and career academies.
Before Kemp decided to ride around in a pickup and carry a shotgun, he was best known for reorganizing the secretary of state’s office, helping business, and establishing an election night database that provided fast and accurate results. Of course, he also had the distinction of overseeing the election process when millions of records were hacked.
Neither man has uttered a word about the need for continued spending on education and programs that challenge students in public schools. (Cagle has stirred up a bit of controversy over a bill dealing with private schools and his support for it despite reservations.)
Neither man has talked about the increasing split between the Atlanta area and rural Georgia — or the rumblings from south Georgia about a secession movement.
Neither has committed to spending state dollars on broadband access in rural Georgia, although both tout the need for it and imply they support it.
Neither man has outlined a plan for transportation needs over the next half a century. Bullet trains for freight containers or high-speed rail for commuters are not discussed.
We hear some about the “aren’t-we-great” aspects of the state, but few thoughts about the not-so-great parts and how they might be addressed.
Both are apparently focused on latching themselves to Trump, slavishly touting their devotion, and on protecting the state’s borders from “illegal” hordes. One wonders if either has been to their home town recently — Cagle to Gainesville and Kemp to Athens — to check on the daily lives there. Both are home to large, and growing, numbers of Hispanics. I would suspect those numbers include legal and illegal immigrants from other countries.
Georgia remains a Republican state. That appears to be the big bet of both candidates — that it is a Trump state through and through.
***
Local politics — especially in two school systems — may be in for some change. Barrow County will have four new board members and a new chair come January. Jackson County will have enough new members to create a new majority — and also a new chair — unless a challenge of the ballot is stronger than it would appear right now.
Both county systems are growing faster than their accounts for buildings can grow. Both are planning to start construction on a new high school in the next year — high schools that will require a new SPLOST referendum or a bond referendum to pay for the costs. As a result, the schools will be built in phases and classes will be moved in over a period of years.
It’s a different approach — an approach made necessary by growing enrollment.
***
For the first time in a while, local police departments are not sounding alarms about filling their ranks.
Commerce, Jefferson, Jackson County, Barrow County and Braselton governments have all made comments recently — either by law enforcement folks or elected officials — that the agencies are near full staffing.
In the Commerce and Braselton cases, it may be the first time in more than a year.
The law enforcement field is not an easy one. Long periods of boredom, lots of gossip and speculation about superiors and elected officials, short and intense periods of adrenaline-fueled action and hot bullet-proof vests are just some of the not-so-easy-to-take parts of the job.
Plus, there are the weird calls. Any police officer or deputy who has been on patrol can tell you about the mental cases, the domestic squabbles that seem to be perpetual and the consistent thievery required for drug purchases.
Some are funny; some are bizarre and some are horrendous. Most involve people who have problems far beyond an officer’s abilities or capabilities.
***
I have heard three folks in the past week speak about the need for “high-end” manufacturing jobs in the area. That is the opposite, in their view, of the distribution jobs they believe are overrunning our counties.
They either don’t know, or don’t care, that manufacturing jobs have been disappearing in our country for the past three decades.
Distribution, logistics — warehouse — jobs are the new rage. Welcome to the world of automation and robotics. I’m reading stories about artificial intelligence going into drones and replacing more jobs. I’m glad I don’t have to figure out that world — I hope the grandsons can.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for MainStreet Newspapers. Send him email to ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Notes on politics and government
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)