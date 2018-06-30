Terrell: The truth behind robo calls

Last week I received two calls from the United States on my cell phone.
Seriously!
On both occasions when my phone rang, I looked to see who was calling and the screen said “United States.”
I nearly answered thinking maybe my government had read one of my columns and was either telling me they liked it or I was going to be investigated.
Needless to say, I let the calls go to voicemail in case they left a message. Fortunately, or unfortunately, no message was left after I failed to answer.
Actually, my cell phone has been pretty busy in the past several months.
I’ve received telephone calls from Atlanta, Tallapoosa, Pa. Mableton, N.J., Gainesville and a couple of unknowns.
To be specific, I’ve received 63 robo calls in the past 30 days and I left them on by phone in order to track the number of unwanted incoming calls.
With the exception of Atlanta and Gainesville, I don’t know anyone in any of those areas so I allowed those robo calls go to voicemail. Every once in a while, I would get a voice message.
Sometimes, the voicemail reminded me that my vehicle warranty was about to expire. Others were offering to help me with my student loans. Sometimes it was all about credit scores or medical insurance.
I suppose I’m one of the guilty parties that helped create the robo calls.
I used to try to carry on conversations with the callers.
One of my favorites was the student loan call.
I informed the lady calling one day that I was really glad she called because I was trapped and getting desperate. I told her that I had nearly $700,000 in student loan debt and now that I was out of medical school and interning I was having a hard time meeting my $300 a month payment.
You could hear the glee in her voice even though she offered her sympathy and deepest concerns.
She put me on hold to talk to the “first available counselor” who picked up in seconds. There was none of this, “All our counselors are busy; please hold for the next available counselor.”
My counselor immediately went to his playbook and began his interrogation and I told him he was breaking up and I couldn’t hear him very well before hanging up. I bet he and the call taker are still going through the robo list trying to find my number.
On other calls, I would talk to the callers, ask them about the weather, their families, what town they were calling from, and tell them I bet they were really busy. Most would respond for a minute or two and try to regain control of the call.
I liked to tell them my car had over 200,000 miles and I would be glad to get an extended vehicle warranty. That usually resulted in a hang-up.
I recently saw an article in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) about robo calls and the cash money they are bringing in to subscribers.
It seems that Caller ID is part of the problem.
The illegitimate robo callers use the old Caller ID system to flood our landlines with marketing calls, and even if the call goes unanswered the robo company collects a fee for making the call.
The robo callers often only collect a fraction of a penny for the call made but with millions of telephone numbers being called every day, the profits are rolling into their pockets.
The WSJ pointed out that while cell phones are now the primary telephone tool, there still exists “…about 121 million landlines in U. S. homes. Those landlines are increasingly on the receiving end of robo calls masquerading as telemarketers, the IRS or immigration officials.”
Now, the problem is a growing issue for cell phones. One app on the market with call blocking procedures tracked nearly five billion robo calls to U.S. cell phones in the first three months of this year.
It also pointed out that robo callers make up the caller ID number you see when you receive one of these calls and often match their numbers to local area codes and calling areas hoping the receiver will answer the call.
These companies also purchase unused telephone numbers and submit fake names and addresses for those numbers that will show up on caller ID. They then contract with call centers, even legitimate telephone company call centers, to do the calling.
The whole business plan is spelled “scam.”
I think there is a simple answer.
If each of our congressional members received 100 plus calls every day for a week from their constituents, Congress might find a solution and hand us some relief.
Meanwhile, while waiting for Congress to act, try to have a conversation with a person on the other end. But remember, the telephone callers are just doing what they are paid to do. At the least, be nice.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrel65@gmail.com.
