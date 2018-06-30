Jacks: Recipes for Fourth of July picnics

Five years ago, I started writing this column for the Barrow Journal thanks to Chris Bridges. I walked into the office of the Journal to ask a question.
I was asked if I’d be interested in writing a bi-weekly cooking column.
I told him sure.
He said he would have to run it by his boss but would get back with me.
The next day I got a call asking me when I wanted to start, and I did that week and have ever since.
A couple of years ago the column became weekly.
I have always loved to cook and try out new recipes.
My grandmother Baker instilled this love for cooking in me. She made some of the best coconut cakes in the country and shared them with everybody. I can only imagine the number of batches of divinity candy we made together to share at Christmas.
Banana pudding was always found on a Sunday dinner table at her house.
I have such wonderful memories of cooking with my grandmother. I know she would be proud to see me share many of her recipes here.
—
Each week during the summer I’m trying to share nature’s ways of getting rid of summer pests.
Mosquitos are one of the pests that make an outside event miserable.
Taking a lime, cutting it in half and poking whole cloves in it and sitting it in the area will repel the mosquitos.
Having lemon balm growing in pots in the area is another natural repellent as well as lavender. Geraniums, a beautiful flower, also serve as a repellent to mosquitos.
—
With the Fourth of July just around the corner, I thought I’d share a few good recipes you can use for those planned picnics with family and friends that include red, white and blue.
Fresh fruit is plentiful these days and a great way to make a healthy salad and a colorful one at the same time.
These make a refreshing and light desserts to share for the holiday.
4th of July Salad
Ingredients:
1 cup blueberries
1 cup sliced strawberries
1 cup red grapes
1 cup chopped watermelon
1 cup shredded coconut
Directions:
Combine blueberries, strawberries, watermelon and grapes in a bowl. Add coconut.
—
A great snack that the kids will also love made with Chex mix and fruit is colorful and tasty as well.
4th of July Chex Mix
Ingredients:
1 bag (8.75 ounce) Chex Mix Honey Nut Snack Mix
1/4 cup dried blueberries
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup roasted sunflower seeds
2 cups white chocolate chips
1/2 cup M&M chocolate candies red and blue
Directions:
In a large bowl combine the snack mix, blueberries, cranberries and sunflower seeds. Place the white chocolate chips into a medium microwave safe bowl. Melt in the microwave on 50-percent power for 4 minutes, then stir vigorously with a fork. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the snack mix and stir until well coated.
Turn the mix out onto a large piece of waxed paper.
Sprinkle with blue and red candies then allow the white chocolate to stand at room temperature for about 1 hour to harden.
To serve, break the mix up into large chunks.
—
A great dessert to have on a hot summer evening enjoying fireworks are colorful parfaits.
Fresh fruit again is used to make a great dessert.
Patriotic Parfait
Ingredients:
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup water
1 cup blueberries
1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1 cup heavy cream
10 oz. angel food cake
2 cups strawberries
1/2 cup shredded coconut
8 canning jars
Directions:
In a 1-quart saucepan, stir together sugar and water.
Heat to boiling on high, stirring occasionally; stir in blueberries and lemon juice. Remove from heat. Let cool completely.
In a large bowl with mixer on medium speed, whip cream until soft peaks form. Gently fold in cooled blueberry mixture.
Place a single layer of angel food cake on bottom of 1 canning jar. Top with 2 Tbsps. strawberries, then 2 Tbsps. blueberry whipped cream.
Repeat layering of cake, strawberries and whipped cream.
Repeat with remaining 7 jars. Serve immediately or replace screw caps and refrigerate up to 1 day. Before serving top each parfait with Tbsp. coconut.
—
A simple dip that the kids will love as well as adults if they love chocolate is the smores dip. Colorful but delightful.
4th of July
S’mores Dip
Ingredients:
4 sheets Hershey’s chocolate
19 marshmallows
1 cup water
1 cup red, white and blue sanding sugar
Graham crackers for serving.
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
In a square glass pan, place a layer of Hershey’s to cover the bottom of the pan. Dip 5 marshmallows in water and roll them in blue sanding sugar. Place on parchment paper to dry. Repeat this process to make 6 red marshmallows and 8 white marshmallows.
Using kitchen shears cut each marshmallow in half.
Place marshmallows cut side down on the chocolate to form a flag. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes and serve with graham crackers.
—
Making a red, white and blue cake is rather simple to make and turns out very colorful.
American Cake
Ingredients:
8 oz. butter, plus more for buttering pan
Flour for dusting
1 box red velvet cake mix
1 box white cake mix
Blue food coloring
8 oz. cream cheese
3 cups confectioner’s sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
Red, white
and blue suspenders
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Butter an 8-inch round baking pan and line with parchment paper.
Butter the bottom and sides of the pan and dust with the flour.
Prepare the boxed cake mixes according to package instructions. Divide the white cake batter in half in 2 separate bowls.
Stir about 6 drops of blue food coloring into 1 of the bowls.
Divide the 3 colorful batters evenly between 3 squeeze bottoms (you can also use liquid measuring cups).
You will only need about half of the prepared red velvet batter. Use the rest for cupcakes.
Start with red. Squeeze about 1/4 cup of batter into the pan. Then squeeze about the same amount of the white batter directly on top of the red, followed by an equal amount of the blue batter.
Continue alternating between the 3 batters making a bullseye pattern, gradually decreasing the amount of batter you pour.
Bake for 30-35 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean.
Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to cooling rack to cool completely.
Make the Frosting:
Beat together butter and cream cheese until combined.
Add the sugar and vanilla and beat until fluffy, 3-5 minutes.
Frost the cake and decorate with sprinkles. Slice and be amazed.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
