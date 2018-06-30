Almand: Intermittent fasting

Doctors and nurses go to school for many years.
They study all the latest material related to the human body.
Then they graduate to the real world and begin their career.
If they stop reading, stop educating themselves on the latest data, within four to five years, much of what they learned in school has become dated. The exponential growth of the understanding of our biological realities makes it extremely difficult to keep up.
As a personal trainer, you also can never stop learning. Fortunately, the level of new information related to physical fitness is far less extensive than the degree to which our medical professionals have to deal. If you take the time, you ought to have a reasonable expectation of staying current.
See the forest,
not the trees
One of the mantras of the fitness industry is you should eat smaller portions and spread your food consumption to five or six times during the course of the day. “Grazing” is a popular term to describe this approach. The idea is to keep some food in your system at all times so your metabolism would be constantly humming along. The theory is you would digest your food better and burn more calories.
When exploring a topic, looking at the big picture has often helped give direction for certain columns. For this subject, examining what actually happens in nature from the beginning opened up a whole different perspective. Having read several articles over the past few months related to intermittent fasting (IF), how this subject related to humanity’s history with food stood out as the crucial reset of my viewpoint.
Not on every corner
For more than 95 percent of our evolutionary process, our species was listed under the hunter/gathering category. We had to hunt down what we ate. Translation: It might be 12 hours, it might be 48 hours before we got nourishment. There weren’t any 24-hour grocery stores on every corner.
Biologically, the human species was, in reality, for hours, if not days, searching for something to consume. This was the environment in which we evolved. Only in very recent times did we start to settle into communities and stop wandering the landscape. Food became more readily accessible. But today, as far as our body knows, it is still functioning as a hunter-gatherer metabolically.
A partial list
Understanding how the body operates when confronted with irregular access to food tells the tale. Below is a short list of benefits which are either facts or the research so far is leaning in that direction.
[CAUTION: Please consult with your doctor before trying intermittent fasting. Also, do your own research. You have 10,000 Encyclopedia Britannicas in the palm of your hand]
•“When we fast, the cells initiate a ‘waste removal’ process call autophagy,” an important repair process (there are a number of types – here’s where you pull out your smart phones)
•“Human Growth Hormone: The blood levels of HGH may increase as much as five-fold”
•“IF can help you lose weight”
•“May reduce insulin resistance and lower blood sugar levels, at least in men”
•“May reduce oxidative damage and inflammation in the body”
•“(in animal studies) Can improve numerous risk factors, including blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, blood triglycerides and inflammatory markers”
•Has benefits for your brain health. For one, “it increases the levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF).” In animal studies, “IF may increase growth of new nerve cells.”
My approach
About six months ago, intermittent fasting was added to my fitness protocol. One aspect of this nutrition approach was its simplicity — no counting calories, measuring the size of portions or keeping a journal. Use common sense when it comes to what you put in your mouth (check out my March 2018 column “The 80-percent Rules”). The baseline to start with is 12 hours on/12 hours off.
In my case, the clock starts after my evening meal.
Initially I waited 12 hours but, as I read more and gauged my body’s reaction, the window for not eating grew. My target now is 14-16 hours while only drinking water. Yes, you will get some hunger pangs toward the end, but all you have to is down 15-20 ounces of water. This technique works nine out of 10 times (for me).
You may have heard feeling hungry could actually be your body telling you it’s becoming dehydrated. I didn’t know the underpinning of that reference, but I was fortunate enough to stumble across Dr. Joe on the radio one Sunday where he explained why (I won’t get into the details today – maybe another column in the making).
Has it had a definitive impact on my health? Nothing specific so far, but I am already fairly healthy, particularly for a 69-year-old, so changes can be subtle.
Why would I continue? The list of proven positives, in addition to the promising additional benefits, is too wide-ranging to ignore. And I can’t identify one downside.
This concept makes perfect sense to me.
Some keys to success
When considering this approach, a couple of simple keys to note:
•Start with no more than three to four days a week. See how you feel after a couple of weeks before progressing. Over time, go to six or seven days a week and work toward a 14-16 hour fasting cycle. As I tell my clients, “your body gets 51 percent of the vote.”
•In my opinion, optimal hydration helps enhance IF. Work toward drinking 50 percent of your body weight in ounces every 24 hours. Since I weigh 195 pounds, I drink a minimum of 100 ounces of clean water.
•Whenever you start the clock for intermittent fasting, make sure you have two to three hours between that time and when you go to bed. Never go to sleep on a full stomach. If you neglect this simple idea, several facets will arise that negate some of the benefits listed.
•Of course, having a quality exercise regimen takes most, if not all, of the positives presented to the next level.
What do you think? Does intermittent fasting make sense to you?
If the answer is yes, why not give it a try?
Good luck and good health!
—
