The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office announced last week the arrest of two people in connection with the shooting death of a Hoschton man last month.
Wesley Daniel Cooper, 38, 979 Hidden Hamlet Ct., Hoschton, was arrested June 7 and Rachel Lynn Cooper, 33, 7525 Harbour Walk, Cumming, was arrested June 2 following the death of 43-year-old Daniel Fowler on May 9.
At 9:16 p.m. on May 9, deputies responded to 1119 Victron Dr., Hoschton, and found Fowler dead in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest and holding a knife.
Wesley Cooper has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, tampering with evidence, cruelty to children, receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, criminal trespass, simple assault, simple battery and criminal damage to property.
Rachel Cooper has been charged with cruelty to children and tampering with evidence.
The BCSO did not release any additional information as of press time, citing pending prosecution.
Two arrested in May shooting death in Hoschton
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)