A proposal to develop a mix 273 single-family detached homes and townhomes on 70 acres northwest of the intersection of highways 11 and 53 was dealt a blow Tuesday as the Winder Planning Board recommended denial of a rezone to allow the project to go forward.
The decision came after half a dozen residents spoke about their concerns, primarily traffic congestion and the impact it would have on the Barrow County School System’s student population. The panel’s recommendation, which backed up the recommendation of the city’s planning staff, now heads to the Winder City Council next month for a final decision. The council will hold its regular monthly work session at 6 p.m. Monday, July 9, where it could discuss the item, and will then vote at its business meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 10.
Fort Worth-based developer D.R. Horton — branded as “America’s Largest Home Builder” — has proposed to build 127 single-family detached homes on the northerly 50 acres and 146 townhomes on the southerly 20 acres. The homes would be phased in, likely over a four-to-five-year period, said Shane Lanham, a Lawrenceville attorney representing the developer.
Panel rejects rezone for residential development at 11/53 split
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)