Old school library to be demolished

Wednesday, June 20. 2018
The Barrow County Board of Education agreed Tuesday that the old library building in front of the Center for Innovative Teaching should be demolished. The board will vote on that at its meeting Tuesday.
The total cost for the project is about $44,000, split into two parts. Callaway Site Services bid $23,537 to demolish the building. Hibernia Enterprises bid $20,640 to deal with the asbestos in the structure.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said the asbestos is “throughout” the building.
Board members Rickey Bailey and Lynn Stevens agreed the board should approve the demolishment of any school structure.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the June 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
