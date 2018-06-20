Barrow school budget approved at $127 million

The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously approved the Fiscal Year 2019 budget of $127.3 million Tuesday night.
The school system would use $2.4 million in reserve funds, but it projects a reserve fund of just a bit more than $10 million at the end of June. The reserve funds projected for June 2019 are $7.6 million, still an increase over the $6 million in reserves projected last summer for the current budget.
The board will hold public hearings today (Wednesday) and Thursday, June 28 as well as a called meeting June 28 to set the school millage rate. Hearings are planned for 9 a.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 28.
The millage rate is expected to remain at the current 18.5 mills, which it has been since 2007. If the board were to “roll back” the millage rate to generate the same amount of revenue for FY19 as this year, the millage rate would be 16.421 for 2018 taxes.
The board also approved the “other” budgets, the largest of which are for capital projects, debt service and school food program. The total of “other” is $44 million.
Capital projects is about $19 million. Debt service of $8.3 million is included in that. The food program, mostly federally funded, is about $8.1 million
The budget includes 32 new teaching positions for growth and smaller class sizes. It would spend nearly $8 million more than the current general fund. The new positions will cost about $2.5 million.
