The Winder City Council voted last Thursday to approve the city’s $41.68 million operating budget for Fiscal Year 2019, a 5.2-percent increase — a little more than $2 million — over the FY2018 budget.
The city rolled back its millage rate from 8.6951 mills to 3 mills to cover the fire tax. The rollback was due to the $2.13 million local-option sales tax proceeds the city collected from January through December 2017.
The new budget includes a general fund increase from $15.03 million to $16.09 million. That increase is due to several vacant positions in the police department being fully funded for FY19, the transfer from the television station employee to the technology services department and an increase in professional services fees due to reviews over the level of taxation of city property owners by Barrow County and litigation against the county over the city’s application to have a separate EMS service.
Winder council approves budget; millage rate for fire tax rolled back
