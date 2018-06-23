Thompson: Just go ahead and build the wall

The you-know-what show never ceases to disgust.
The Trump administration’s latest endeavor is to separate children from families who are apprehended at the Mexican border.
More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in the last six weeks since this “zero-tolerance” policy was enacted. You were breast-feeding your baby? Get over it.
Children are snatched and held in fenced-in areas — that’s a generous description — and given foil “blankets” to sleep with in places like an abandoned Walmart, because that’s a better use of such a building than, say, giving shelter to homeless people and homeless veterans.
Audio has surfaced of children crying and a border agent not hesitating to mock them: “We have an orchestra here.” Laura Ingraham called it summer camp and Ann Coulter called the terrified children “child actors” because…well, because that’s just where we are now.
Questioned and called to task by members of both parties, the administration and its allies have been all over the map in defending this policy.
Here were some of the stances over the last week as noted by The Washington Post:
•Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen tweeted: “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period.”
•Stephen Miller, a noted far-right nationalist, immigration hard-liner and domestic policy advisor to the president, said this to The New York Times: “It was a simple decision by the administration to have a zero-tolerance policy for illegal entry. Period.”
•Kellyanne Conway, the president’s counselor, said on “Meet the Press”: “Nobody likes seeing babies ripped from their mothers’ arms. As a mother, as a Catholic, as somebody who has got a conscience... I will tell you that nobody likes this policy. Congress passed a law that it is a crime. This is a congressional law from many years ago. It is a crime to enter this country illegally. So, if they don’t like that law, they should change it.”
•The president himself said this on Twitter: “I hate the children being taken away. The Democrats have to change their law. That’s their law.”
Setting aside for a minute that Republicans control the White House and all of Congress, and that the president, ever fond of executive orders, could right what he would have us believe is a horrible Democratic policy, his statement is flat-out false. It’s a lie and a cowardly one at that. There is no law mandating these children be separated from their parents. None.
Independent fact-checking website Politifact noted that prior to the Trump administration, “immigrants entering illegally as families were rarely prosecuted. … Instead, immigrants were held in family detention centers until they were sent to appear before an immigration court or deported.”
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in April this would change and that all illegal border crossings would be referred to the Justice Department for prosecution. Parents would be sent to detention centers, leaving their children unaccompanied.
This is not the same policy as those in place by previous administrations, a fact that Sessions himself has acknowledged.
“The previous administration wouldn’t prosecute illegal aliens who entered the country with children,” he said last week.
In one sense, this inconsistent messaging from the administration is an embodiment of Trump’s refusal to take responsibility and accountability for anything that is received poorly.
In much the same way that newly-imprisoned former campaign manager Paul Manafort all of a sudden had little to do with the campaign, or that national security advisor George Papadopoulos was just a coffee boy, any policy labeled as cruel is someone else’s fault.
In another sense, it’s the product of today’s Republican leadership’s attitude about immigration and refusal in recent years to agree to comprehensive reform. We see it in Trump’s petty bitterness about winning the Electoral College but losing the popular vote by 3 million. It had to be voter fraud and illegals! And yet, not a shred of evidence is produced.
We see it in the Republican primary for governor of Georgia — a non-Mexican border state — where immigration, along with guns, has become a central issue.
Because who cares what they think about the lack of access to quality, affordable health care in the rural parts of the state?
Who cares about a lagging education system or the antiquated, nonsensical funding formula for it? What matters is Brian Kemp has a spacious truck to deport criminal illegals.
Sessions even decided to pervert Christianity in defending this policy.
“I would cite to you the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes,” he said with an odd smirk, casually using the same verse deployed as a defense by slave owners in the 1800s and British loyalists in the 1700s.
Thankfully, there have been people of faith and religious leaders speak out against this policy.
“I appreciate the fact that Attorney General Sessions refers to the Bible. The quote that he used from St. Paul might not be the best,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “For one, St. Paul always says that we should obey the law of the government if that law is in conformity with the Lord’s law. No pun intended, but God’s law trumps man’s law.”
Dolan went on to say what many have said over the years: You can have safe and secure borders “while still maintaining that grand American heritage of welcome of the immigrant and refugee.”
I suspect that would be closer to what Jesus would do. But this administration doesn’t appear to have any interest in that. They just want someone to blame. They don’t embody anything I’ve been taught about Jesus or the real heart of God’s law. Their actions are immoral, godless and despicable.
So, maybe we ought to just go ahead and build the wall. Build it high and rock-solid. That way, our problems can be solved. Every American who has supposedly been out of work because of immigration can have a job. Maybe they can help build the wall, at or below minimum wage. Mexico will pay you the rest of your salary. Your health care premiums will plummet. You’ll start getting real tax relief. Your life will immensely improve once they’re out of here.
You can have all of that, and those of us who realize this is fantasy fear-mongering won’t have to stomach children’s psychological health being used as “leverage” or their cries being senselessly mocked.
And maybe we won’t have to endure any longer the age-old practice of scapegoating outsiders and those who don’t look like us.
So just build the wall.
And then talk to Jesus about it.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of The Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Just go ahead and build the wall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)