Bridges: GOP governor runoff may turn ugly

Items from my political notebook as the summer heat keeps us in the deep fryer:
Next month’s runoff in the GOP governor’s race is seemingly about to turn ugly and it really can’t be that surprising.
Casey Cagle, the current lieutenant governor, and Brian Kemp, the current secretary of state, are engaged in a contest which is seemingly getting tighter with each passing day. A recent story of how Cagle used his influence as lieutenant governor to help pass legislation to hurt a political opponent has been one of the top stories from the runoff in the last couple of weeks.
Clay Tippins, one of the GOP candidates who lost in the initial Republican vote for governor, secretly audio-taped a conversation with Cagle and then released it to the media. There has been some criticism of Tippins but it’s clear if he had not audio-taped Cagle, then the lieutenant would have simply denied the conversation ever took place.
Cagle is viewed by many, despite his first-place showing in the GOP primary in May, to be a typical, slimy politician who uses the power of his office for personal gain. There certainly is something to that argument but Cagle is probably no different than 99 percent of elected officials.
Kemp has benefited from Tippins’ action concerning Cagle even though the secretary of state has some questionable actions of his own while in his current position.
As we discussed in recent weeks, GOP voters had the opportunity to nominate a candidate without the establishment tag. In the end, however, it was not that surprising that Cagle and Kemp emerged as the top two vote getters.
Even if some GOP voters are having buyer’s remorse at this point, there is nothing that can be done. Either Cagle or Kemp will be the Republican nominee this fall and in all likelihood will be the next governor of our state.
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
There will be three candidates for governor on the 2018 general election ballot. The winner of the GOP runoff will join Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Ted Metz.
A recent issue of Ballot Access News indicated neither the Green Party or Constitution Party has made any inroads into getting on the ballot this year.
In a time when more people seemingly want additional choices when they vote, parties outside the big two continue to have a hard time getting an invitation to the party.
QUALITY
POLITICAL JOURNALIST
It was disheartening to read the recent news that long-time Georgia-based political columnist Tom Crawford is facing serious health issues and may not have much longer to live.
Crawford clearly had his hand on the pulse of Georgia politics each week with his musings. One of his columns was worth 10 of my feeble attempts.
In this writer’s opinion, Crawford is second only to Bill Shipp in covering politics in the Peach State. I wish Crawford well during this most trying of times.
THE ELECTION OF 2020
Don’t look now but the presidential election of 2020 is moving closer into view. It won’t be long before would-be candidates begin making trips to Iowa and even New Hampshire.
You can expect a long list of Democrats who would like a chance at President Trump. A primary challenger for the president is not out of the question either. Most political pundits and experts never gave Trump a chance at being elected president or even winning the Republican nomination in 2016. Those same pundits would be wise not to predict his downfall in 2020.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can email comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
