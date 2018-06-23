Buffington: Don’t fall for a scam

Why do so many people fall for scams?
Every week in this newspaper, we print crime reports where people fall for a scam, or are the targets of a scam.
Scams aren’t new. There’s always been people who scammed others. In 1821, a Scottish man “invented” a non-existent country in Central America and convinced others to invest in it. Some even set sail for the new homeland, which was supposed to be rich in minerals, only to find out too late that it didn’t really exist. Many died of disease in the jungle.
The term “Ponzi Scheme” comes from a 1920 scam where Charles Ponzi scammed investors out of $20 million before he was caught.
And there have been many others, some huge. Enron used an accounting loophole to inflate its value, but when the real value was discovered in 2001, the company failed and its staff of 20,000 people were out of a job.
On a smaller scale, there have always been con men, “grifters” who roamed the streets swindling people out of their money. But the rise of the internet has taken the scam business to a whole new level. One of the most common by phone and email is to tell people they’ve won a bunch of money and that they only have to send cash or payment cards to a certain place to collect.
Another tactic is for the con to call someone and tell them they owe money to the IRS or some other official-sounding agency.
It’s amazing how many people fall for these kinds of things. While the scams often target the elderly, they also suck in people who should know better, but who are naïve and not very “street smart.” That is the point of the email “Nigerian” scams that promise riches if only you send them a few thousand dollars. Those emails are obviously fake and they are actually designed to sound stupid. That’s because the scammers want to filter out all the “smart” people who might respond to a more reasonable-sounding email and suck in only the really naïve who are potential targets. They don’t want to waste their time with people who doubt the scam.
Scams work for one of two reasons: Greed or fear. Greed scams play to our ego and desire to get rich or to get something for nothing. Fear scams attempt to scare us — “Either pay up or you will go to jail!”
Here’s the main rule in life, folks: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If you think you can get something for nothing, it ain’t real.
Here’s a few of the scams going around:
•If you get an email from someone claiming to be a government minister or prince in some far-flung nation who needs your bank account number to send you millions of dollars, it’s a scam.
•If you get a call from someone saying you won a large sum of money, or a car, or something else expensive and that you only need to send them a few thousand dollars to collect, it’s a scam. No legitimate “contest” will require you to pay money to collect money.
•If you sell something online and the buyer wants to send you more money than the item is worth, then have you rebate the balance, it’s a scam. Their check is fake.
•If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the courts, law enforcement, the IRS or other important sounding government agency and they say you owe money and should go to the store and buy gift cards to pay for it, it’s a scam. No government agency wants to be paid by gift cards.
•If you’re in an online relationship with someone you’ve never met and they need money to come see you or to get out of jail, it’s a scam. Never send money to someone you’ve never met in the flesh.
•Never give out bank or credit card numbers or PIN numbers by email or telephone. If you’re asked for that kind of info, it’s probably a scam (online ordering from a known company is different.)
•If someone calls to collect a “debt” and you’re not sure you owe any money, hang up. Never give out financial info over the phone to a stranger.
•If someone calls and tells you that a child, nephew, friend, etc. is in jail or in a hospital and needs money, it’s a scam. Don’t be fooled just because someone knows the name of your grandchild and it sounds legitimate.
•Watch out for scam letters in the old-fashioned mail, too. Sometimes, you will get what looks like a check, but when you cash it, you’re hooked into some kind of costly deal. There are no free checks.
•Ditto for all of the above if you see it on social media. The social media universe is full of crap and fake stuff, including scams.
•Never give out access to your computer to anyone who calls you over the phone.
•Watch out for real estate scams. Timeshares are often used by scammers to bleach people out of their cash.
•Be very careful about clicking on links in emails that are not from someone you know. Don’t even open emails from people you don’t know.
