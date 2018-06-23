Terrell: The ‘Deep State’ is not happy

Things are not going very well for the “Deep State.”
And that, should worry us!
Too many good things are happening and life overall looks the best since the spring of 2016.
Unemployment is the lowest it has been in years; the president has defended our national anthem and brought home imprisoned American citizens from foreign lands that were previously ignored by Barack Obama.
Taxes are lower, the economy is improving and there is no evidence of Russian involvement and collusion with the presidential election.
Did the Russians try? Of course they did. The Russies have been at it for years and so have we.
With everything taking place in the country today, America looks like it’s climbing out of the deep pit that our last three presidents allowed us to fall into.
Even North Korea appears, and I emphasize appears, to be willing to implement some changes that could make the world a better place.
There have been no nuclear tests, no ballistic missiles over Japan, no threats to annihilate South Korea or missile threats to the American homeland.
However, there have been positive meetings and a summit with warming relations.
In addition, President Trump did a body slam on Iran, told the United Nations to kiss off, established new trade rules to reduce the unfair deficits on American goods and reconnected with our military, sending billions of dollars to re-establish our military might and prominence.
Too many good things are happening and Americans are beginning to walk with a bounce in our step. Actually, things haven’t looked this good since Ronald Reagan was our president.
So why worry?
I’m worried because this is not where the “Deep State” thought we would be now or even a year ago! It’s troubling to the Deep State to see that 18 months into the 45th president’s tenure, the American people that elected Trump are smiling and laughing.
Trump doesn’t hesitate to say what he thinks, he isn’t in anyone’s pockets, he’s more of a centrist or pragmatic thinker than a member of the right or left parties, and he looks for real solutions.
That’s not to say it’s been a perfect world. There are a number of things we would like to see Trump do differently or not do at all. He is what he is and we shouldn’t expect anything to change.
However, he has a dangerous enemy plotting against him.
Contrary to popular belief, the Deep State has been around for a long time and its traitorous ranks are seething, which makes them even more dangerous.
In January of 1961, President Dwight Eisenhower warned the nation about what “… he described as a threat to democratic government. He called it the military-industrial complex.” In his words, the complex consisted “…of a union of defense contractors and the armed forces.”
Eisenhower, a retired five-star Army general, issued the remarks in his farewell speech from the White House.
In his speech, he warned, “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist.”
In today’s scenario we substitute the federal bureaucracy into the formula in place of the military.
We only need to look back to 1976 and read reports from the Church Committee chaired by Sen. Frank Church (D-Idaho) to know the “Deep State” has been around for some time.
The Church Committee investigated serious abuses by the CIA, the National Security Agency, the FBI and the IRS on American citizens and foreign governments. Reports read much like the reports we have been reading for the past several years involving the same agencies.
In addition, the Church Committee took a position that the Warren Commission had actually covered up the role of the CIA and organized crime in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
It’s thought that Kennedy was assassinated because he was wavering on Vietnam and failed to follow through on defeating Fidel Castro.
The American government simply pointed the finger at communism and much of America bought it hook, line and sinker.
Many have always believed in a cover-up. America’s investigative abilities at the time were the best in the world and the JFK assassination left too many unanswered questions.
In 1996, William Colby, a World War II hero and ex director of the CIA, died a mysterious and unexplained death at his weekend cottage on the Wicomic River. He was last seen by neighbors 30 minutes before sunset and called his wife to tell her he was going to bed.
Colby was a walking encyclopedia on who, what, when, and how world events occurred.
He was later found in the river and his canoe was found beached on a sandbar.
No life jacket, no paddles, and again, just a lot of unanswered questions.
The Deep State remains a threat to any who opposes their views and plans. Trump is now at the top of the list.
The current plan appears to be impeachment if the left can retake enough seats in Congress this November.
If the left can’t impeach President Trump, the list of options to remove him from office becomes a very short list.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrel65@gmail.com.
