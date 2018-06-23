Jacks: Homemade ice cream in the summer

It’s hot out and kids are out in the grass and other places where ticks are found, as well as our animals. You see recommendations to use tweezers to pull them off, being careful to pull the whole thing off.
I have a simpler solution to removing a tick. Take a cotton ball and cover it with soft soap. Place this on the tick for a few seconds and the tick will come off into the soap.
A big Happy Birthday goes out to Mrs. Faye Sanders this week.
She was a long-time babysitter for my son, and later he thought of her just like a grandmother much like most of the kids that ever stayed with her.
She was the reason my son was never a picky eater. He always loved vegetables thanks to Mrs. Faye.
—
Nothing is better in the summertime than a gathering of friends to share homemade ice cream. Not many make it the way my parents made it with the hand churn. I still have my parents old churn and have used it a few times.
But I also have an electric one that I enjoy using.
My late husband’s family gave me a recipe for grape sherbet. We made this recipe often and it became a request of many family friends. We lost Donnie five years ago, June 20, 2013.
Grape Sherbet Ice Cream
Ingredients:
2 cans Eagle Brand Milk
1 (2 liter) grape soda (I prefer Grape Crush)
Whole milk to fill container
Directions:
Mix together Eagle Brand milk and grape soda. Pour into ice cream churn. Add enough milk to fill the ice cream container. Freeze according to directions of the manufacturer of the freezer.
—
With all of the wonderful sweet strawberries available I can’t pass up the opportunity to make homemade ice cream out of them.
Strawberry Ice Cream
Ingredients:
3 cups half and half
1 can Eagle Brand milk
1 cup strawberries sweetened (May use more if you really like strawberries)
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
Whole milk
Directions:
Combine all ingredients except milk. Mix well. Pour into freezer. Finish filling container with milk. Mix well. Freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Freeze leftovers. Makes 1 1/2 quarts.
—
Some people like plain vanilla ice cream. I like vanilla with lots of fresh fruit to go on top. Nothing like strawberries, blueberries and blackberries with vanilla ice cream.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Ingredients:
2 cups heavy whipping cream
2 cups half and half cream
1 cup sugar
2 tsps. vanilla extract
Whole milk to fill freezer
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, stirring to dissolve sugar completely. Fill container of ice cream maker no more than 2/3’s full. If needed add whole milk to this. Mix well after adding. Freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. Serve immediately with favorite topping.
—
My dear friend Vici Payne from Bogart gave me the recipe for Milky Way Ice Cream many years ago and a bowl of it after borrowing my freezer for a family outing. I have used this recipe several times since and most have loved it. I think it’s better than plain chocolate.
Milky Way Ice Cream
Ingredients:
12 Milky Way bars
2 cans evaporated milk
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 tsps. vanilla extract
2 eggs
Milk to fill freezer
Directions:
Melt Milky Way bars and 1 can evaporated milk in the microwave. Then allow to cool. Add sugar, vanilla, 1 can evaporated milk and beaten eggs. Pour into freezer container. Finish filling with milk. Mix well. Freeze according to manufacturer’s directions.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Homemade ice cream in the summer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)