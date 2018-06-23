Bennett: The magic box

Now that the grandkids are older, there are more opportunities for them to visit friends and family for sleepovers during the summer.
The younger ones no longer require daycare, or “babysitting.”
They are fun kids to be around, and each have their own personalities, so much like their mom that it amazes me sometimes! And yet, I see much of their dad in them, too.
The oldest is working, so my time with her is limited, but she is delightful company. We enjoy doing fun or weird things together, shopping at thrift stores and just spending time talking.
She’s very good at calling her Greemaw on the phone for chats. I treasure this because I’m sure it’s a phase that won’t last long.
This past weekend, I was happy to have the younger ones for a sleepover on Friday night.
We hit the local hamburger joint for a delicious and oh-so-nutritious (cough) dinner before heading back to my house. Sometimes, when I’m busy, or they’re feeling particularly lazy or bored, they’ll plug in their ear buds, and just kind of veg out.
We make time for togetherness, of course, but you know how it is with kids these days and their devices.
Greemaw and the real world can only provide so much entertainment.
This past Friday night, they decided they wanted to play in my craft room.
That suited me just fine because I had some major purging and reorganizing to do out there, and it meant we’d all be together.
I love it when they play out there with me. Their favorite activity is to play “school.”
There are several old keyboards, two desks and a work table in the middle of the room.
They have a white board, telephones and tons of scrap paper on which to draw and write. Their imaginations are amazing to watch, and I love listening to them when they think I’m distracted with my busy work.
We had thrown away some old boxes, but there was a rather large box that Corey decided he wanted to play with.
For the next several hours, with a pair of scissors, a roll of brown mailing paper and a roll of clear plastic moving tape, this kid had a ball. He lifted the flaps straight up and taped them together, making the box taller.
He made a space ship, a car, a house for the cats and several other creations. He cut a hole in the side and informed me that he would be getting inside the box, which he had already covered the top with the brown paper. I told him he’d never fit through that hole.
Next thing I knew, I looked around and he was gone.
He had gotten inside the box and pulled up the little flap to close up the hole.
Leyland, in the meantime, was drawing something at her desk, and they were both so engrossed in their activities, they didn’t realize that I was watching and listening intently.
We were very (very) lazy on Saturday morning and didn’t get up until nearly lunchtime. They decided they wanted to sleep over another night, which of course, made my Greemaw’s heart so happy!
They ran back out into the craft room to continue their play, and the big box was once again brought to life by Corey’s active imagination.
They spent a good long while designing and crafting cards for their dad for Father’s Day (and then forgot to take them home).
Most of the day was spent in the craft room, and it wasn’t until later in the evening that I turned on the television to check out the weather.
Then it occurred to me that we had spent the entire evening on Friday and all of our waking hours on Saturday without the television and without cell phone or tablets!
It took me back to the olden days, when I was a child and we didn’t have all these newfangled things with which to entertain us.
My fun came from playing with my brother outside in the sand pile with Tonka toys, riding bikes with my friends and exploring in the woods across the street from my house.
It’s time to finish up my chores in the craft room this week, and I suppose I’ll need to get rid of that big box.
It was pretty much worth the price of what came inside it, just to see him so creative and have so much fun with it!
It was a great box. And Corey’s imagination made it a magic box.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
