Jefferson Rec track team athletes earn three state championships

Competing in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association B/C state track and field championships, 8-year-old William Malueg won state championships in the boys 8U 400 and 800 meter races while Kaitlyn Herring won the 10U girls 1,600-meter state championship.
Malueg set the Class B/C record in the 800 meters and narrowly missed setting a new state mark in the 400 meters.
Brock Brush took second in the 12U boys’ Class B/C 1,600 meters, bettering a state-record time that had stood since 1996. He was only .84 of a second off the pace of the first-place finisher.
Gabby Lee finished as state runner-up in the 10U girls’ 1,600 meters.
Jefferson 8-year-old runner William Malueg (center) won state titles in the 8U 400 and 800 meters at the recreation state track meet.
Jefferson’s Kaitlyn Herring (standing atop the podium) won girls 10U 1,600 meter title at the recreation state track meet. Submitted photos