County planning to station ambulance inside Winder

Barrow County is examining the possibility of stationing an ambulance inside the Winder city limits in an effort to improve response times, a move that comes as the county and city remain in litigation over the city’s state application for a separate EMS license.
County manager Mike Renshaw told the Barrow Board of Commissioners on Tuesday the county is planning to relocate an ambulance at BCES Station No. 7, 1036 Carl Bethlehem Rd., Winder, inside the city limits to the former county work-release facility at 47 Lee St.
The roughly 14-year-old, 10,000-square-foot building would need to be outfitted for an ambulance, which would need to be stored in a shelter to protect medications that are sensitive to colder temperatures, Renshaw said. The preliminary estimates are that the project would cost over $50,000, which is beyond the county manager’s spending authorization and would require BOC approval, Renshaw said.
Renshaw said county staff is working to quickly prepare project specifications to bring a proposal back before the BOC and bid the project out.
The ambulance would be stationed at the facility on a “trial basis” and the data would be evaluated every 120 days, Renshaw said. He added that response time data he has looked over with BCES Chief John Skinner suggests relocating the ambulance would improve response times in the five emergency response zones (ERZs) in Winder and not have a negative impact on the other 20 or so ERZs around the rest of the county.
