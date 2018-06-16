Thompson: Alienating allies, appeasing enemies

Remember when that dastardly Barack Obama went around the world on his “apology tour” and devoted his presidency to alienating our allies and appeasing our enemies?
I know the far right does because we heard about it every day back then. We continue to hear about it frequently. I watched a news clip montage the other day of everyone from Sean Hannity to former Vice President Dick Cheney to President Trump himself using some variation of the phrase, “alienating our allies and appeasing our enemies.”
“Coddling our enemies” was also used.
So, one has to wonder why these guys have magically gone radio-silent as this president goes out of his way to do exactly what they repeatedly accused his predecessor of doing.
The latest round of this behavior came with the president’s decision to wage nonsensical trade wars with allies like Canada, Mexico and some European nations under the ridiculous rationale of them being a threat to our national security.
“Didn’t you guys burn down the White House (during the War of 1812)?” Trump said to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when questioned on the “national security threat” line of thinking.
Whether that was meant as a joke — and not as total historical ignorance — or not, Trump’s apparent fondness for trade protectionism demonstrates as much understanding of the way the world economy works as that of overly-populist Democrats who promise more “American jobs” through “fair-trade” practices. The costs of these massive tariffs ultimately will be passed onto the backs of American consumers, jobs will be lost and the standard of living will be lowered.
Now, back to alienating our allies and appeasing our enemies. Trump attended the G-7 summit in Canada last week — with the leaders of some of these same countries he likes to frequently ridicule — and had plenty of big tough-guy things to say about Trudeau and erroneous trade stats to peddle after leaving and abruptly withdrawing the U.S. from the communique that had been negotiated.
Then he flew to Singapore, where he attended an historic summit Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The summit has drawn a mixed response so far and it’s a little difficult what to make out of the document signed by Trump and Kim, which offers few specifics on North Korea’s commitment to “complete denuclearization” and Trump’s vow to end joint military exercises with South Korea, or “war games” as he called them.
Obviously, there will be more talks needed and I prefer diplomatic talks (even if not immediately successful) to the escalated threats of nuclear war. Diplomacy should always be the main goal, which is the point the previous administration tried to make on numerous occasions before being accused of coddling our enemies. But it’s also worth wondering how the likes of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, or a pre-presidential Trump, would have reacted to Obama strolling around and sharing laughs with a brutal dictator who has murdered his own family members and starved his own people and who has craved the legitimacy gained by meeting with a U.S. president.
And then there’s Russia.
Before Trump left Washington for the G-7, he said this to reporters: “Russia should be in this meeting. Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting? And I would recommend — and it’s up the them, but Russia should be in the meeting, it should be a part of it.
“You know, whether you like it or not, and it may not be politically correct, but we have a world to run and the G-7 — which used to be the G-8, they threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.”
Yes, Russia was part of the G-8 before the other countries, led by the U.S. and Obama, kicked them out over their illegal annexation of Crimea. Nothing has changed, so why would they let Russia back in?
There were plenty who took exception to the president’s remarks about Russia in addition to his petulant behavior throughout the weekend.
“…And every day, through assassinations, cyber-attacks and malign influence, Russia is assaulting democratic institutions all over the world,” Republican Sen. John McCain said. “The president has inexplicably shown our adversaries the deference and esteem that should be reserved for our closest allies.”
“This is weak. Putin is not our friend and he is not the president’s buddy,” Republican Sen. Ben Sasse added. “He is a thug using Soviet-style aggression to wage a shadow war against America, and our leaders should act like it.”
None of this should be surprising. Consider the message that Trump, who has expressed more admiration for the despot Vladimir Putin than any other world leader, is sending. As one person on Twitter put it, this is an add-on to Putin’s compensation package and another step toward confirmation of the theory that the whole Trump-Russia ordeal is about sanctions relief and Trump effectively selling out our foreign policy in exchange for help winning the election and business opportunities in Russia.
Those of us who have paid attention understand that Putin is a tyrant who likes to jail his political opponents and have reporters murdered. We understand that he led the effort to attack the integrity of our elections in 2016 and is actively trying to do it again this year and in 2020.
Some might call that a national security threat. But what does that mean to the president when, for him, this cozy relationship has always been about personal gain?
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
