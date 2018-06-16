Bridgeman: Hustle and bustle of growth in local areas

The variety of meetings I have covered recently have caused a bit of dizziness. Some random thoughts on local government.
***
You can tell Jackson and Barrow counties are growing, and you can tell that growth continues up I-85 as Commerce and Banks County talk about potential growth.
The Braselton, and to a lesser extent Jefferson, areas are showing the effects of growth as folks begin to talk about controlling, slowing down, and, in some case, stopping some growth.
The current monster is the large distribution centers that are much in the news.
Commerce, which wants to add to its tax digest, is eager to add a distribution center.
I predict soon we’ll begin to hear folks talk about restricting subdivisions and the size of houses. Some people in Barrow County have been beating the drums about “starter homes” for a few years.
Those of us with a few years can remember when “starter homes” were under $100,000. Now the price is more like $160,000 and the size may be 1,200 square feet. I remember a subdivision of a couple of hundred homes that were built on pasture land in Knox County, Tenn., in the early 1990s. They were about 1,400 square feet and carried price tags of about $130,000 to $150,000.
I thought that was outrageous.
Just a week or so ago, I heard a woman in a Commerce meeting lamenting the traffic and crowded conditions in Jefferson – and Commerce was beginning to get that way, also, she said. I asked her if she had been to Atlanta lately. I could have said, “Have you been on (Highway) 211 in front of Chateau Elan about 7:15 a.m. or 5 p.m.?”
Less than a year ago, I heard three or four folks in Banks County complain that a proposed apartment complex would lead to traffic like the Atlanta area. Not likely, but I understand their complaint.
I spent an afternoon last week with a long-time buddy of mine, now retired, who lives in Shady Valley. That is in upper, upper East Tennessee and has only two-lane roads in it. He does not do email and has no computer, much less the current fads of Instagram and Snap Chat.
Looking at our newspapers — five in four counties — I have seen stories about economic development in every area within the past two or three weeks. That includes Madison County, which does not have an interstate or Highway 316.
Jackson and Barrow counties are on the edge of the Atlanta sprawl. That can be seen in the increasing construction of houses and increased traffic. Local government bodies talk about the problems and opportunities at most meetings.
***
Budgets, budgets, budgets. My head swims from looking at numbers — from school systems to city councils.
Salaries are big items, of course. We have to pay administrative folks who push all the paperwork and answer phones and we have to pay teachers and first responders.
At every level of government, the cost of health insurance goes up yearly. School districts have dealt with a heavy blow the last few years.
The state legislature decided about four or five years ago that it would no longer pay the cost of “non-classified” people. Those include bus drivers, food cookers and servers and janitors.
With the upcoming budget, school districts will be paying the full health insurance cost for those folks. In many districts, maybe most, bus drivers or nutrition workers may be “working” for health benefits.
Those folks make little money, in most cases. Charging them for insurance is not an easy or quick decision.
Just finding bus drivers is a yearly challenge. I have seen signs about hiring those folks near Commerce, Jefferson, Jackson County and Barrow County schools. I expect the only reason I haven’t seen them for Banks and Madison counties is I haven’t been by schools in those counties lately.
***
That’s only two subjects. I haven’t touched on utilities yet. Water and sewer lines are a constant topic, and problem. In nearly all jurisdictions, you hear those conversations.
Jefferson is planning a second reservoir for its water supply — and it takes years. Homer would like to have a backup well for its water supply, in addition to buying water from Banks County. Everything seems to be connected. The Mulberry River, which winds through the Braselton area and provides water for Winder, is also along some land developers would like to build on — houses or commercial buildings or both. The Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority — four counties including Barrow and Jackson – is talking about its future water needs, which may lead eventually to another reservoir.
’Nuff for now.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet News. Send him email at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Hustle and bustle of growth in local areas
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)