Jacks: Pickled vegetables and fruits for the summer

Special birthday wishes go out a little late to a beautiful young lady that I love dearly, Aimee Thurmond, who happens to be the mother of my two wonderful grandsons. Hope you continue to celebrate the special you all month.
Another special birthday wish goes out to a dear friend of many years, Fatou Magassouba. Hope your day is extra-special.
In the summertime, you will see tons of fire ants around your yard. Stepping in these beds are no fun. I’m not a fan of pesticides so I found a more natural way of getting rid of these pests. A simple recipe for this is: 1/4 cup orange oil, 1/4 cup of molasses and 1 gallon of water in a sprayer. Spray the mound with this spray after mixing well. Disturb the mound so the spray will go into the mound well. The next day the ants will be gone.
I would like to send special Father’s Day wishes to several that have made an impact on my life. Lonzo Jacks, my father-in-law in Alabama who isn’t doing so well these days, Uncle Bob Luke who is very dear to me, Greg Thurmond who is a wonderful father figure to my grandsons, and Gary McLocklin who takes care of his mom in his home. And his wonderful family and is always lending me a helping hand. Hope all of you have a special day Sunday.
—
One of my favorite things about summer is all the fresh fruits and vegetables available for preserving for later. I grew up helping do this at home so it’s not something I picked up recently. I have always canned and frozen vegetables and fruits when available. One of my favorite things that is hard to find in a store and rather expensive is pickled peaches. A lot of people have never heard of them. Today most of them are cut off the seed, but the real ones are made with the seed intact. This means having really small peaches. These are hard to find. I went out seeking these this past weekend. I wasn’t very successful but was successful at making my pickles. I was not to be denied this year. Kroger had them on sale so I made 10 quarts of peached pickles this weekend and hope to do more later.
Pickled Peach Pickles
Ingredients:
4 cups sugar
1 cup white vinegar
1 cup water
2 Tablespoons whole cloves
4 pounds clingstone peaches blanched and peeled
5 (3 inch) cinnamon sticks
Directions:
Combine the sugar, vinegar, water, cloves and cinnamon sticks in a large pot and bring to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes. If peaches are too big to fit in the jars whole, cut peaches into halves or smaller as desired. Place peaches in the boiling syrup for 20 minutes or until peaches are tender. Spoon peaches into sterile jars (I prefer to use quart size jars) and top with liquid to 1/2 inch from the rim. Put one stick of cinnamon and a few of the cloves in each jar. Wipe the rims with a clean dry cloth and seal with lids and rings. Process in a hot water bath for 10 minutes to seal jars. Remove from water and place on dry cloth on a wooden surface to cool inches apart.
—
Several years ago, a friend introduced me to pickled asparagus and told me she thought I could make it to taste as good as what she had bought in a store. After trying several recipes, I made a combination of several and came up with a good one that I now use in the summer when the asparagus is plentiful. I always try to find the thinner stalks to make the pickles. This makes a much better pickle. The thicker stalks make tougher pickles.
Pickled Asparagus
Ingredients:
30 asparagus spears
1/3 cup coarse salt
2 quarts cold water
1 2/3 cup distilled white vinegar
2/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon mustard seed
1 1/2 teaspoons dill seed
1 white onion, sliced into rings
1/2 teaspoon chili pepper flakes
2 sprigs fresh dill
Directions:
Trim the cut end of the asparagus spears and cut them into 3-inch lengths. Place them in a large bowl with 1/2 cup salt and cover with water. Let stand for 2 hours. Drain and rinse under cool water and pat dry.
Sterilize two pint-size wide mouth jars in simmering water for 5 minutes.
In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the vinegar, sugar, 1 teaspoon of salt, mustard seed, dill seed and onion rings. Bring to a boil and boil for one minute. Pack the asparagus spears, tips up, in the hot jars leaving 1/2-inch of space from the rim. Tuck one dill sprig into each jar, and sprinkle in 1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes. Pour hot pickling liquid into the jars, filling to within 1/4-inch of the rim. Wipe rims with a clean damp cloth and seal with lids. Process in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes. Cool to room temperature. Check seals when cool by pressing the center of the lid. It should not move. Label and date; store in a cool dark place. If any jars have not sealed properly, refrigerate and eat within two weeks.
—
Another of my favorite things to pickle in the summer that most really have never eaten and never made because it is a lot of trouble is pickled corn. You don’t eat pickled corn like pickles. It’s eaten like a dish of corn but has a taste of a pickle to it, sort of like pickled beans if you have had them. Pickling is done similar to making sauerkraut. It’s a process that takes a few days and patience.
Pickled Corn
Ingredients:
2 dozen ears of yellow corn: shucked and silkened and cut off cob
Pickling salt (do not substitute with iodized salt - the mixture will NOT pickle; kosher salt also works)
Equipment:
1 (5 gallon) stoneware crock
1 dinner plate; it should be able to fit inside the crock
2 cheesecloths
Enough unchlorinated water to fill the crock
Enough string to tie around the rim of the crock
1 pair of tongs
10-12 quart-size canning jars
Lids and rings for jars
Directions:
Wash your crock with a 50-percent solution of distilled white vinegar and water. Rinse with very hot water.
Cut the kernels off the corn cobs. Place the kernels in a large bowl and set aside.
Sprinkle enough pickling salt into the crock to cover the bottom. Create a 1 ½-inch layer of corn on top of the pickling salt. Sprinkle a layer of salt over the corn. Don’t be stingy with the salt. Repeat with another 1 ½-inch layer of corn. Repeat these layers until you get to within 6 inches of the top of the crock. Cover the top layer with salt followed by a layer of cheesecloth. Tuck the edges of the cheesecloth between the sides of the mixture and the interior surface of the crock.
Pour enough room-temperature, filtered tap water into the crock to almost cover the corn. Cover the crock with a second cheesecloth and secure with the rim of the crock with the string. Place a dinner plate on top of the cheese cloth. Let the crock sit undisturbed for 9 days (according to taste - the crock can rest for two weeks). When you are pleased with the brine’s taste, remove the cheesecloths and plate. Skim off the top layer of water. If there is a small layer of mold, it can be discarded. Place corn in large pot and cook on stove on medium-high till the boiling stage. Boil 5 minutes. Add to quart size jars or jar size of choice. Add lids and rings. Process in hot boiling water for 10 minutes. Sit on dry cloth on wooden surface overnight. Store in dark cool area at least a week before cooking to eat.
—
For those of you who think you can’t make pickles, I have a simple recipe I found. You can go to the store and buy a gallon jar of sliced dill pickles. The kind of dill pickles you would use to serve on hamburgers. This is the starting ingredient you will need for making candied dill pickles. These are simple but really good pickles.
Candied Dill Pickles
Ingredients:
1 gallon dill pickle slices, drained
5 pounds white sugar
2 Tablespoons pickling spice
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Directions:
Remove and reserve half of the pickles from their container. Pour 1/2 the sugar over the pickles. Pour in 1 Tablespoon pickling spices and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Repeat with remaining pickles. Place in the refrigerator. Turn approximately every 6 hours for 24 hours to help dissolve the sugar. After the sugar is dissolved you can leave in gallon jar and take out as you like or you can pack in individual jars and can for later - heat thoroughly on stove.
Once heated through place in jars - usually pint-size. Place lid and ring on each. Place in hot water and process for 10 minutes. Store at room temperature until opened.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
