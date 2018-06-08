Kitchen fire damages home, displaces family

A family was displaced after a kitchen fire heavily damaged their home in Winder on Thursday morning.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Barrow County Emergency Services received a report of a fire in the 800 block of Boss Hardy Road, arrived and found the single-story structure on fire. The kitchen and living room received heavy fire and smoke damage and the rest of the home received moderate damage, according to a news release.
The two adults and two children in the home made it out safely and unharmed. The American Red Cross is assisting them.
