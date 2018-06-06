Baseball: 5 Bulldoggs, Wildcat player earn all-state recognition

Five Winder-Barrow High School baseball players and one from Apalachee High School earned all-state recognition recently from Georgia Dugout Preview.
Winder-Barrow sophomore infielder Hunter Marsh was selected to the GHSA Class AAAAAA first team while Bulldogg freshman shortstop/pitcher Brady House and Apalachee senior infielder Hunter Linhart were second-team selections.
Winder-Barrow junior third baseman/pitcher Zack Smith, sophomore infielder/outfielder Blake Friend and junior outfielder Lance Sikes all earned honorable mention nods.
Marsh, who primarily played first base and hit third in the lineup, had an immediate impact in his first year starting, helping lead the Bulldoggs to a 21-12 record, a second consecutive region title and the second round of the state playoffs. In the 28 games stats were available for, Marsh hit .380 with a .519 on-base percentage, five home runs, 13 doubles and 25 RBIs. He was the only sophomore or freshman to make first team.
House, one of the more highly-touted freshmen across the country, didn’t disappoint in his first season at Winder-Barrow. He hit .333 with a .461 on-base percentage and had four homers, 10 doubles and 21 RBIs — primarily out of the leadoff spot. While he made the second team as an infielder, he also had a strong season on the mound, posting a 3.24 ERA and striking out 28 batters in 45 1/3 innings of work.
Linhart put together a strong senior campaign for the Wildcats in helping lead them to a 15-13 finish, their first winning season since 2012. The first baseman hit .434 with a .494 OBP to go along with four home runs, seven doubles and 26 RBIs.
It was another year of being well-represented on the all-state team for Winder-Barrow. Last year’s 30-4 squad had three first-team selections — outfielder Pat Demarco, catcher Beau Hanna and pitcher Daniel Buice — and pitcher Will Hardigree as a second-teamer. Demarco was also a first-team selection for Class AAAAA in 2016, while Hanna, Hardigree and infielder Trent Maddox made second team that season.
Baseball: 5 Bulldoggs, Wildcat player earn all-state recognition
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry