BOE keeps millage rate the same

Barrow County taxpayers likely will pay the same school millage rate for the 13th straight year, but those property owners who have had re-appraisals in the past year likely will pay more in taxes.
The Barrow County Board of Education Tuesday unanimously adopted the tentative millage rate of 18.5 mills. It has been at that rate since Fiscal Year 2007.
If the BOE had adopted the “rollback” rate — that millage rate which would produce about the same amount of property tax revenue as the current year — it would have been 16.421 mills.
Three public hearings are required because the district kept the same rate rather than adopting the “rollback” millage. The hearings are at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 21 and 5 p.m. June 28. The board has a called meeting for 6 p.m. June 28 to vote on the millage rate
The board adopted the millage rate as part of the consent agenda, with little discussion.
However, board member Garey Huff Sr. asked what factors are used in determining the millage rate. He noted he has been on the board for six years and it has been the same for that period.
When, he wondered, is it time to consider raising or lowering the millage rate?
Vice chair Lynn Stevens, the board’s longest tenured member, said her guiding principle is to “give the kids the best education that we possibly can, given the resources that we have.”
