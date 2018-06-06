Rejected AP text gets BOE approval

A textbook for an Advanced Placement course on U.S. politics and government was approved on a 6-1 vote Tuesday at the Barrow County Board of Education meeting. It was rejected on a 4-4 tie at the May board meeting.
Board member Suzanne Angle said at the beginning of the meeting she would support adopting it and wanted to add it to the agenda. The vote to do that was 6-1, with Lynn Stevens casting the dissenting vote.
The May meeting was a tie because board member Michael Shelley was absent. It was a vote of men versus women on the board.
In Tuesday’s vote, board members Connie Wehunt and Debi Krause were absent. Shelley was present and voted to adopt the book and Angle changed her vote.
Voting for adopting the text were Angle, Shelley, Mark Still, Ricky Bailey, Rolando Alvarez and Garey Huff.
Angle said she went through the book after the May vote. She said she saw the cartoon that Stevens had referenced in opposing the book.
Stevens repeated her opposition and cited more than half a dozen specific pages with what she said were objectionable material.
She said she had seen a list of approved texts for the course. It had 14 books and one of them leaned to the political right, she said.
Stevens repeated her assertion that she would be just as opposed to the text if it were biased in the opposite direction.
She said she met with the teacher of the AP course at Winder-Barrow High School, the principal and Chris McMichael, the superintendent. That meeting was at the request of Krause, she said.
Stevens said the teacher admitted the book has a bias and said he tries to avoid letting his views show. She “could have hugged him,” she said.
She declared the district should not try to influence students. She said the course should discuss “why we aren’t speaking French or German today.”
The text is “not even close” to fair, Stevens said, adding she would not vote to “put this textbook in our classrooms.”
Huff said the class “can’t not use words like ‘abortion’” and should talk with students about “liberal” and “conservative” views.
“We can’t be afraid of these things,” he said.
Stevens referred to the book a couple of times as being about “U.S. government.” Board member Rolando Alvarez noted it is about “government and politics” and students need to be educated about those subjects.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the June 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
