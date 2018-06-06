Bethlehem residents will soon see some paving work going on in the downtown area.
The Bethlehem Town Council approved on Monday a bid of $125,290 from Baldwin Paving to patch and resurface King Avenue and Star Street.
This item was tabled by the council at the May meeting to give council member Scott Morgan a chance to get a second bid on the project, but the company he reached out to wasn’t interested in bidding.
Part of the funding for the paving, $113,465, will come out of the town’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenue for roads.
The balance will come out of the town’s budget line item for roads.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting on Monday, the council:
•approved an additional $500 to Yahweh Tree Service for tree removal. In May, the council approved a bid of $3,500 to remove two trees, but a third tree had to come down, resulting in the additional $500 charge.
•approved changing the town’s workers’ compensation insurance from Travelers to Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). The yearly premium with Travelers is $1,989 and GMA is $1,050, resulting in a savings of $939 per year.
•discussed replacing the flooring in the community room. Town clerk Kathy Bridges advised the last time the carpet was replaced, in 2012, the cost was $3,179. She said the carpet is dirty and cannot be cleaned properly anymore. Council member Wayne Ridgeway suggested replacing the flooring with a “mopable” hardwood. Bridges was instructed to get quotes from several vendors for carpet and hardwood and report back to the council.
Bethlehem council approves paving work
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)