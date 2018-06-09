Thompson: The message behind the pardons

It should be clear by now: President Donald Trump believes he is above the law.
It’s apparent by his conduct in office and particularly related to the Russia investigation — helping manufacture “Deep State” conspiracy theories to undermine our law enforcement and intelligence institutions, concocting absurd spy stories with no merit, firing an FBI director for not letting things slide, belittling his attorney general for rightfully recusing himself from the probe and sending out his lawyer (Rudy Giuliani) to act like they can dictate the terms of the investigation.
And it’s apparent through his blatantly political pardons and the not-so-discreet message they’re sending. Yes, as president, Donald Trump can pardon anyone he wants to. But let’s look at a few of them. There was former Arizona sheriff and current U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio, a frequent civil rights abuser who unfairly targeted Hispanics during traffic stops and was convicted of criminal contempt of court last July before being pardoned a month later.
There was Scooter Libby, the former advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney, who was convicted of obstruction of justice, perjury and making false statements related to his ousting of the identity of CIA covert officer Valerie Plame Wilson. President George W. Bush commuted Libby’s initial 30-month sentence, and Trump issued a full pardon last month.
And then there’s the case of right-wing commentator, author, filmmaker and convicted felon Dinesh D’Souza, who pled guilty in 2014 to federal campaign finance fraud charges and was pardoned last week.
As noted by The Daily Beast, here are some of the things this real treasure of a person has been up to and some of the conspiracy theories he’s peddled over just the past year:
•He suggested, with no evidence, the Nazi rally in Charlottesville that resulted in violence was staged.
•He started, with no evidence, a conspiracy theory about the Las Vegas concert shooter being an anti-Trump activist.
•He shared an internet “meme” calling President Obama a gay Muslim and suggested Michelle Obama is a man because he and other racists apparently still can’t come to terms with the fact that America elected and re-elected a black man president.
•He defended Adolph Hitler as not being anti-gay when Holocaust statistics strongly suggest otherwise.
•He mocked survivors of the Parkland, Fla. high school massacre, who were photographed crying after the state legislature failed to pass an assault weapons ban.
“Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs,” he wrote on Twitter. “Adults 1, kids 0.”
Sounds like a great guy, right? President Trump thinks so!
“Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today,” Trump wrote on Twitter last Thursday. “He was treated very unfairly by our government.”
“Bravo! @realDonaldTrump,” Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas chimed in. “Dinesh was the subject of political prosecution, brazenly targeted by the Obama administration (because) of his political views. And he’s a powerful voice for freedom, systematically dismantling the lies of the Left — which is why they hate him. This is Justice.”
Besides the fact that D’Souza pled guilty to the charges, told the judge he knew what he did was wrong and expressed regret, consider that he was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, the same office pursuing a bevy of potential charges against Trump’s long-time personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen and who could do some damage to Trump on multiple levels. Cohen is in a deep legal mess, and if he is brought down, it might get Trump the convenience of saying he was treated unfairly and issue a pardon to keep him from spilling the beans on any illegal activity higher up the chain.
As for the incredibly complex — and legitimate — Mueller investigation, consider the indictments and guilty pleas it has already produced. Then think about the aforementioned pardons and the others Trump is reportedly considering — former Illinois governor and Celebrity Apprentice contestant, Rod Blagojevich, and Martha Stewart (who hosted an Apprentice spinoff). Then think about how he has always talked about how he values and “demands” loyalty.
The message is clear: Remain loyal and you don’t have to worry about being held accountable under the law.
It is past time for Republican leaders in Congress to grow a spine and disavow this man. I don’t want to hear how you wouldn’t consider him a role model to your kids but you can’t do anything because he was elected. You should call him out on his lies and his debasing of our institutions, or be prepared to face the consequences at the ballot box.
Will that happen? Even in the face of overwhelming evidence, I have serious doubts. As former Speaker of the House John Boehner said: “There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump Party. The Republican Party is kind of taking a nap somewhere.”
Republican leaders, it may indeed be an impossible divorce at this point. If you choose to keep your wagon hitched to this train of lunacy and not vigorously refute a man who seems to think he’s a king and can constitutionally pardon himself, fine.
If the president believes his political allies are above the law and you support that sentiment, fine.
But I never want to hear again from him or you that you are “tough on crime.”
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
