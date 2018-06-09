I’ve never been a fan of Rosanne Barr.
She’s a crude loudmouth whose voice reminds me of fingernails on a blackboard.
That she compared a black woman to an ape in a tweet was really no surprise given her history of saying outlandish things.
Rosanne’s TV show got cancelled because of her tweets, which shows just how far this nation has come in dealing with overt racism. In my own youth, use of the N-word was common among many whites (although that was considered crude by most educated whites at the time with “Negro” being the accepted, polite term.)
Memory is a funny thing and we’ve forgotten just how racist our culture really used to be.
While I was researching some old newspapers for a project recently, I came across a shocking political ad from 1946 that ran in The Jackson Herald.
It was a full-page ad in support of Eugene Talmadge for governor.
The ad was a reaction to a long-forgotten event in 1946: The state’s whites-only primary had been ruled invalid by the federal courts and a wave of black citizens registered to vote.
In big, bold letters at the top the ad said:
“Our Last Chance For
WHITE SUPREMACY!!”
Below that there were six short paragraphs of text, part of which read:
“Now it is time for all white people to come to the rescue of the White primary… It is our last chance for white supremacy.”
In bold letters at the bottom of the ad was this:
“LET US WORK HARD, VOTE RIGHT AND KEEP
OUR STATE WHITE.”
That is shocking to read today, but at the time that sentiment was common.
In 1948, the Jackson County Grand Jury issued a resolution against Congressional efforts to create fair employment for blacks (FEPC), end segregation in the South and make lynching a federal crime.
Part of that grand jury resolution read:
“During the last few years there has been and is now being advocated by the President and some members of Congress and the Senate bills that are known as FEPC, anti-Jim Crow, and anti-lynch laws, and this body wishes to go on record as being against and condemn such bills as un-American… such legislation as being antagonistic to traditions of our Southland and the FEPC Bill is, according to Senator Russell, a Gestapo tirade…”
All of that is just the tip of the iceberg here. Violence by whites against blacks was not uncommon and often went unpunished.
The Klan was very active in Jackson County for many decades. Racism in that era was wide open and accepted.
Today, racial (and religious) bigotry continues to exist, but that old kind of overt, Jim Crow era racism is confined to a small number of fringe groups.
As the Rosanne Barr backlash showed, there is little tolerance today for those who give voice to racist sentiments.
The U.S. has changed for the better.
***
NOTE: Columnist Tom Crawford, who has long written about state politics for this and other newspapers, has laid down his pen.
Tom is at home under hospice care with late-stage cancer.
“I appreciate the support of all our readers. It has been quite a ride. Thank you all very much,” Tom said in a farewell note on his website.
Tom’s absence will be greatly missed by his newspaper colleagues and friends across the state.
We wish Tom peace and comfort.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
