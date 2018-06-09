Terrell: The flag and the NFL

It looks like the everyday people have won a victory.
Yep. The people took one for “The Gipper” and won. Well sort of.
The National Football League has announced a new policy for all of the NFL teams during the playing of the national anthem.
Players and coaches on the field will stand. Kneeling on the football field during the Star-Spangled Banner will not be allowed.
The NFL would like for us to think it’s all about patriotism, as well as God and country.
Hold that thought and we will return to it shortly.
Yes sir! Here are the new rules.
All team and league officials on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and anthem.
The NFL’s Game Operations Manual will be rewritten and will remove the requirement that all players be on the field for the playing of the anthem.
Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room or in another location off the field until the music is over.
A club (not the players) will be fined if its personnel on the field do not stand and show respect for the flag and song.
Each team may develop its own guidelines as long as the team’s guidelines are consistent with the league’s rules.
Finally, the new rules authorize the NFL Commissioner to impose discipline on personnel who do not stand and show their respect.
What wussies!
The NFL isn’t requiring players to stand. They don’t even have to be on the field now.
A number of players, as well as the NFL Players Association (union), aren’t happy with the new guidelines. Did we really think they would be?
Remember Colin Kaepernick? Two years ago he was the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and he’s the guy that started the whole mess.
During the third pre-season game, Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem.
In explaining his refusal to honor the flag and anthem, the 49ers quarterback told the country he wasn’t standing for a flag that “…oppresses black people and people of color.” He went on to say it would “…be selfish… to look the other way.”
While his argument may have been more with law enforcement, he chose to take a national stand on television while participating in a sport that reflects much more than local law enforcement.
The general public quickly labeled the quarterback as un-American, along with any others who joined him in his protest.
The public obviously resented this young man for using his professional athlete status as a platform to protest the societal ills of the day which were centered on police brutality and unnecessary force being used against people of color.
Kaepernick was dropped from the team and remains unsigned today. No one has offered him a job, at least publicly.
It seems that the public’s rationale saw professional sports, especially football and basketball, as having become quite successful avenues for black athletes and other athletes of color.
These professionals, along with the team owners, make big bucks.
At the same time, the U.S. military was spending advertising money and staging numerous performances at professional football games across the country.
Sports fans are a unique bunch. They spend big money for tickets and team paraphernalia.
They plan their schedules well in advance, especially for team rivalry contests and the playoffs. For the most part, they are “flag, Mom and apple pie people.”
Kaepernick would have been better off to have chosen a different venue for his protest.
He might still be under contract with an NFL team.
The sad part about all of this, along with the new rules, is it really isn’t about respect (see rule 4). It’s about money.
The NFL public and advertisers took their money and went home. Since the kneeling began, both television receipts and attendance have dropped like lead balloons.
A J.D. Power survey confirmed that national anthem protests were the main reason NFL fans watched fewer games over the past two years.
The majority of the general public remains patriotic and bleeds red, white and blue.
Meanwhile, the NFL is bleeding green.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
