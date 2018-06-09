Bennett: Toes in the water

My grandson Corey and I took a road trip over the long Memorial Day weekend. His sister Mary got to go to New York City with the Winder-Barrow High School band for spring break, and his sister Leyland gets to go to church camp this summer.
I wanted Corey to have something special, all his own, to enjoy as well. We kept a close eye on the weather since we’ve been in official monsoon season here for what seems like months. It wasn’t looking too promising, especially with a tropical storm sending even more rain to the Southeast. We decided to take our chances, knowing that we’d be able to find something to do, even if the weather was uncooperative.
We headed out Thursday evening, and it wasn’t long before the rain started. There were moments of treachery, but thankfully, the rain didn’t last for very long. The next morning, we ventured down to the beach and took a walk up to the runoff area that we have named “The Sqwash.”
After that, he was ready to head for the pool. Yep, I got my toes in the water, but forget the rest of that song. There was no rear end in the sand. My boy loves to swim, and he loves the pool. And the lazy river. He doesn’t loll around and float in the water like his grandma; he is in constant motion — diving under the water and swimming nonstop. As in 11 hours of pool time on Friday! We stopped long enough for dinner; then we pretty much closed the pool down at bedtime.
Saturday was a repeat of Friday. We did do a little exploring down to the pier and to see what was happening during the Bike Week festivities. After sitting in traffic for a good long while, we decided to head on back for more pool time.
He was a fairly cheap date and travel companion. I kept offering fun ideas for things to do, but he was perfectly satisfied with spending time in the pool. Breakfast was always a biscuit from Bojangles. On our last day there, I enticed him to join me in some Volcano Nachos out at Margaritaville over at Broadway at the Beach. He enjoyed feeding the grotesquely huge fish and window shopping in some of the fabulous stores.
I will always treasure our special one-on-one vacation to the beach. Especially those times every day when he would tell me, “I’m having the best time, Greemaw!” And one time, he shouted from the pool, “Best vacation ever!” I’m so grateful for the memories.
I appreciated the moments even more after reading on Sunday morning about the passing of an incredible young man in our community.
I didn’t know Ryan Fox personally but went to school with his dad and have enjoyed seeing their adventures on social media. No, I didn’t know him, but I know how much I love my daughter and my grandchildren.
In moments like these, we all want to hold our loved ones closer and hug them a little longer. The outpouring of love and support in our community has been amazing. But as with any loss, the tough times come after all the food is gone, the phone calls and visits stop, and family and friends have returned to work and their lives. That’s when it gets real.
So, let’s be sure to continue to keep them in our prayers in the days to come. The hard part has just begun.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Toes in the water
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)