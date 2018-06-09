Jacks: Vegetable-based recipes for the summer

With school being out and lots of swimming going on, I’d like to pass on another safety tip to you. Swimmer’s ear is very common when swimming a lot. Hydrogen peroxide is great for getting the water out of the ear. Cheap and safe at the same time. Keep a bottle in your first aid kit this summer.
Another tip for you. If your yard is covered with squirrels much like mine, and you like to put out bird seed for the wild birds but you don’t want to fill it up every day because the squirrels eat it up, add cayenne pepper to the seed. The birds can’t taste it because they aren’t warm-blooded like the squirrels are. The squirrels will taste it and it will burn their mouths and they will leave it alone. Your bird seed will last a lot longer.
I ran across this casserole recipe I had forgotten about. It’s really simple but really good. It’s great served with chicken or fish.
Veggie Casserole
Ingredients:
1 large can Veg-All, drained
1 can sliced water chestnuts
1 medium onion, diced
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup grated cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
1 can cream of mushroom soup
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together. Put in medium casserole dish. Top with French onions if desired. Bake at 350 degrees until browned, about 30 minutes.
My favorite thing to grow in the garden in the summer is tomatoes. I could eat tomatoes every day and probably do these days. There are so many ways to fix them. A friend gave me this recipe for tomato pie several years ago. I had never heard of it and really didn’t think it would be good. But it turns out to be one of my favorite tomato dishes now.
Tomato Bacon Pie
Ingredients:
2 to 3 tomatoes, sliced
9-inch pie crust, baked
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup green onions, chopped
1/3 cup fresh basil, chopped
1/2 cup bacon crisply cooked and crumbled
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
Layer tomato slices in pie crust. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top with onions, basil and bacon.
In a bowl, mix together mayonnaise and cheese; spread over bacon; bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until lightly golden.
Another of my favorite vegetables in the summer is spinach. Whether it’s in a salad or cooked it’s always good. This recipe calls for frozen spinach, but fresh also works.
Cheesy Spinach
and Sausage Bake
Ingredients:
1 pound ground Italian Sausage
8 oz. can tomato sauce
10 oz. pkg. frozen, chopped spinach, thawed and drained
2 cups cottage cheese
1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1 egg
Directions:
Brown sausage in a large skillet over medium heat; stir in tomato sauce and heat through. Set aside. Combine spinach, cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese and egg in a large bowl. Mix well and spread into a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Spread sausage mixture over spinach mixture and top with Mozzarella cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Another simple recipe for spinach and one of my favorites is Spinach Souffle.
Spinach Souffle
Ingredients:
10 oz. pkg. chopped spinach, thawed
3 Tbsps. all-purpose flour
3 eggs, beaten
1/2 tsp. salt
12 oz. container cottage cheese
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup butter, melted
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl combine spinach with flour; add eggs, salt, cottage cheese, cheddar cheese and butter. Place in a greased 13 x9-inch baking pan. Bake covered at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes.
Have you ever wondered how to cook Butternut Squash? There are several simple ways of doing it and all are good. Here’s a simple recipe.
Butternut Squash Bake
Ingredients:
10 3/4 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup sour cream
1 cup carrots, peeled and shredded
1/4 cup onions, chopped
8 oz. pkg. herb flavored stuffing mix
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 lbs. butternut squash cooked and lightly mashed
Directions:
In a bowl combine soup and sour cream. Stir in carrots. Fold in squash and onion. Combine stuffing mix and butter. Spread 1/2 of mixture in bottom of a lightly greased 3-quart casserole dish. Spoon in squash mixture. Top with remaining stuffing mix. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
