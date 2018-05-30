Winder plans $200K assessment for library funding

City funding for the Winder Public Library will no longer come directly from the general fund, but instead through an annual special assessment of all real estate property within the city limits — a move that has several residents and staunch library advocates worried.
The Winder City Council, during a special-called meeting last Thursday, approved an ordinance that allows the city to levy the assessment and gives the mayor and council the authority to “set the amount of the annual assessment from year to year as part of and upon adoption of the annual budget.”
The assessment amount proposed for Fiscal Year 2019, which begins July 1, is $200,000.
That’s an increase over the $150,000 amount the city has funded the library the last few fiscal years. The majority of city officials contend the assessment is the most effective way to boost the city’s library contributions.
“This is a more honest, open way of telling people where (the money is) coming from,” Mayor David Maynard said.
But more than half a dozen residents expressed concerns at last week’s meeting about the assessment and the part of the ordinance that gives the mayor and council authority to set the amount from year to year.
“What’s to say that’s not going to drop down to $100,000 after the next annual assessment,” asked Kathy Ash, the city’s representative on the Barrow County Board of Library Trustees and chair of the Piedmont Regional Library System Board of Trustees. “I still don’t get why we’re not considered important enough to be a line item on this budget and why we are looking to fund it in another way rather than through the general fund each year.”
