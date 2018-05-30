2 new principals hired in lengthy, busy BOE session

The Barrow County Board of Education hired two principals, agreed to several contracts for speech pathologists and technology and agreed to selling property it owns on Church Street in a lengthy work session Tuesday night.
The board will vote on most of the contracts at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Two principals for Westside Middle School and Yargo Elementary School were approved after a lengthy, 50-minute closed session about personnel.
In addition to the principals, 35 teachers and administrators were hired for the upcoming school year. Eleven people for classified positions were hired and eleven transfers were approved.
Albert Smith, who has been assistant principal at Bear Creek Middle School, was named principal at Westside. Susan Smith, who has been in the Oconee County and Gwinnett County school systems as an administrator, was named principal at Yargo. The Smiths are not related.
