Thompson: Apathy a winner again in primary

With three county commission seats up for grabs, a referendum on studying possible local government consolidation and races for all the major statewide offices and the 10th Congressional District on the ballot, one might have thought turnout in Barrow County for last week’s primary election would have at least surpassed 20 percent.
It didn’t.
In all, 6,544 out of 44,903 registered voters in Barrow cast ballots either on election day, through early voting or through an absentee ballot. That’s a turnout of just under 14.6 percent.
Quite pathetic, really. With nearly three weeks of early voting (including a Saturday thrown in there) and absentee voting easier and more accessible than ever, there were very few adequate excuses for the turnout to have been that low.
The percentage will likely tick up in November for the general election, but there were races in this primary that mattered.
Regarding the three county commission seats, Barrow County Democrats didn’t have a say as there were no Democratic candidates for any of the seats. All three incumbent commissioners (Isaiah Berry in District 4, Billy Parks in District 5 and Ben Hendrix in District 6) are Republicans and fended off primary challengers. But this is a county in which Republicans vastly outnumber Democrats — there were 5,154 ballots cast in the Republican primary and 1,349 in the Democratic primary — so there were plenty of people able to vote for those three seats.
Let’s take a look at the BOC race results. In District 4, Berry beat Derek Cox by 128 votes. In District 5, Parks beat Debbie Reid by 257 votes. In District 6, Hendrix beat Deborah Lynn by 180 votes.
There are precinct-level turnout reports on the Georgia Secretary of State website. While district-by-district breakdowns are not available — as one or more districts share several of the precincts — it’s safe to say turnout was not strong in any of those three.
Berry, Parks and Hendrix aren’t facing any Democratic opposition in November, so barring any unforeseen circumstances, they’re set to begin new terms in January. If you weren’t satisfied with any of the incumbents’ records and didn’t vote, tough luck. Higher turnouts may not have made the difference in any of those races, but we’ll never know.
Also, locally, Republicans had a choice for state senate District 47 between incumbent Sen. Frank Ginn and challenger Scott Howard, as well as U.S. House District 10 between incumbent Rep. Jody Hice and challengers Joe Hunt and Bradley Griffin. Democrats had a choice for Congress between Tabitha Johnson-Green, Chalis Montgomery and Richard Dien Winfield. You had choices without having to wait until November.
And then there was the advisory referendum on whether a commission should have been established to spend up to $100,000 studying possible consolidation of county and municipal governments wholly within the county. It failed with nearly 72 percent voting no. With little to no public advocacy for that study, most municipal leaders showing no appetite for seriously considering consolidation and most county officials seeming publicly content to defer to the voters, the measure had little chance of passing.
But more than 85 percent of voters didn’t even weigh in on it. The real winner of that vote was “who cares?”
Bad turnout is not a unique problem to Barrow County. In Athens-Clarke, where I live, turnout was 28.3 percent. That number was boosted since there was a nonpartisan election for mayor, county commission and school board seats, but still not even one in three. In my native county, Laurens, turnout was 23.6 percent. That’s better than 14.5, but still not good considering there were a number of county commission and school board seats up for grabs there, too.
In an editorial last week in my hometown paper, The Courier Herald in Dublin, my former boss, DuBose Porter (executive editor, a former state legislator and current Georgia Democratic Party chairman) wrote about the voter apathy there.
“Who is on the school board will affect your life. Who is on the county commission will affect your life,” Porter wrote. “Who is governor is going to affect your life. Who is your congressman is going to affect your life. It will affect your life and the life of each member of your family. It matters. When all the people speak, it means something. When only some of the people speak, it means something else.”
Barrow County Republicans, you will get another chance in the July 24 runoff to cast your vote for governor (Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle or Secretary of State Brian Kemp), lieutenant governor (David Shafer or Geoff Duncan) and secretary of state (Brad Raffensperger or David Belle Isle).
Barrow County Democrats, you will get another chance in the July 24 runoff to cast your vote for state school superintendent (Otha Thornton or Sid Chapman).
If you didn’t vote in the primary, you can still vote in the runoff.
Early voting will begin July 2 at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder. If you’re not able make it there, you can request an absentee ballot in the mail. The elections office number is 770-307-3110. You can find your voting precinct and/or register to vote at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. If you don’t have a computer, you can go to a public library in Barrow or you can call the elections office and they’ll help you.
In November, all Barrow County registered voters will vote on the District 7 at-large school board seat between Republican Bill Ritter and Democrat Anthony Mayweather. Voters in District 3 will choose between school board candidates Lisa Maloof (Republican) and Johnny Smith (Democrat). All Barrow County registered voters will choose for state senate between Ginn and Democrat Dawn Johnson and the congressional seat between Hice and Johnson-Green, plus all the statewide races.
There will be websites and literature available for all the candidates. The onslaught of campaign ads and dirty politics may be a turn-off, but it still matters. Go vote.
As DuBose wrote: “Elections in a democracy are sacred. They should be. The right to vote is sacred. Life, limb, blood, sweat and a good many tears have been given up to have the right to vote in America.
“Our country’s founders fought a tyrannical government to create our representative democracy. And now, too many either do not care or are willing to give it up.”
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
