Bridges: Few surprises from 2018 statewide primary

When analyzing the statewide primary held last week, there was not anything shocking which emerged after the votes were counted.
First, the turnout was low which was not unexpected. Most of the candidates who won or survived to make it to the runoff were expected to do so.
In the Republican primary for governor, Casey Cagle will meet Brian Kemp in the July 24 runoff. Despite all the talk (and many candidates tried repeatedly to make it a topic of discussion concerning “career politicians”) GOP voters simply went with the two who already held statewide office.
On the Democratic side, Stacy Abrams easily won the primary. Opponent Stacey Evans was a solid candidate, but as one political observer noted she was in the race at the wrong time. It was really a foregone conclusion that Abrams was going to win.
Abrams took the Democratic nomination despite reports she owes thousands of dollars in back taxes, something that will no doubt be brought up throughout the general election campaign.
It has also been reported repeatedly that the Democrats made state history by nominating a woman as their party’s choice for governor. While perhaps it was history for the state Democratic Party, it was 28 years after the fact that the Georgia Libertarian Party nominated a woman (Carole Ann Rand) in 1990. Rand was on the ballot that year so the oversight should not continue to be made.
For lieutenant governor, David Shafer, who has plenty of political baggage of his own, will face Geoff Duncan in the GOP runoff. Duncan narrowly held on for a second place finish in the three-man race. The survivor will face Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico in the general election. In reality, the race will be decided in the GOP runoff.
There will also be a runoff on the GOP side for secretary of state between Brad Raffensperger and David Belle Isle. The winner will meet Democrat Fred Swann in November. The Republican will be the heavy favorite in that general election race as well.
The GOP primary for state school superintendent was surprisingly one-sided as current office holder Richard Woods easily held off former office holder John Barge. It was an attempt to return to the office for Barge, who had resigned in 2014 to challenge Nathan Deal in the GOP primary for governor.
Republican Jim Beck, also sporting some baggage, won the three-candidate race for state insurance commissioner without a runoff. That one was perhaps the most surprising, if nothing else for the margin of victory.
Despite many who voice their concerns about politics and politicians as a whole, it seems to be a good time to be an incumbent. Even office holders who were running for another (higher) office seem to be in good shape.
The general election race for governor will be interesting to watch simply because of the ever-changing demographics in our state. While the Republican (be it Cagle or Kemp) will be favored to win, the race is going to generate plenty of national attention and national money (in favor of both parties.)
The race could easily be in the 55-45 range or even closer. It would still take a major political upset for Abrams to win, however. There will also be a Libertarian candidate for governor on the ballot who will likely get 2 percent, and in a close race that could play a factor.
The key for candidates involved in the upcoming primary runoff will be finding a way to get their supporters back to their voting precincts. For a primary which has lacked any real excitement (other than some interesting commercials), that might prove to be too high of a mountain to climb.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
