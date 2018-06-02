Seattle is a beautiful city and a great place to visit.
Flying in and out of Seattle on a clear day, one can see Mount Rainier, an active volcano that climbs more than 14,000 feet above sea level.
Mt. Rainier is the host for Emmons Glacier, the largest glacier in the lower 48 states.
Seattle has an interesting history and a quality of life that is admired by many and is considered to be a visitor’s paradise. It has maintained its historical significance while building into the future.
If Seattle is on your list to visit, it has been suggested you go sooner than later.
It’s hard to say what Seattle may be like in the not-so-very-distant future.
Visitors readily acknowledge the fact “Seattlelites” can be and are different in their thinking. It has become more and more obvious in the past several weeks.
The problem that’s drawing so much attention involves “homeless people” and the need for mental illness treatment programs. It appears that a great deal of the homeless are anchored with mental illness issues.
Seattle is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States and its homeless numbers are pushing it into one of the top five locations for numbers of homeless people.
There are several reasons for Seattle’s current plight.
One of the major reasons is considered to be the mild climate. Harsh winters are a rarity and the climate enables the homeless a better opportunity to survive.
Another major reason is the city’s liberal and progressive stance. Recognized as one of America’s most liberal cities, street people find more shelters available, as well as social programs from which they can draw help.
One article blamed the increase on the simple fact that people have a tendency to drift westward and by the time they reach Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, they’ve gone as far as they can. The three locations have become major stopping points. Tent cities and street people have become quite common in all three metro areas.
One available article indicated that other cities have suggested to homeless people they go to Seattle because they are aware of the programs and outreach available in the Northwest city.
It appears that Seattle is more than partly responsible for the position in which it now finds itself.
There is a housing crisis that is the responsibility of the local government. Elected officials have corralled the building industry with rules and regulations that have slowed building to a crawl. Reason Magazine had an article that pointed out Seattle’s building code has 745 pages and the residential code is 600 pages plus.
On top of the extremely strict building codes, local officials also passed a $15 minimum wage law. As a result, a recent study found “…a loss of 3.5 million hours worked per calendar quarter.” The study reported a loss of more than 5,000 jobs.
In order to help treat and provide for the needs of the homeless, the Seattle City Council put their heads together and recently voted in a new “head tax!” The new city ordinance requires a $275-per-worker charge for businesses making over $20 million a year.
According to The Seattle Times, tax supporters said the ordinance, “…will have a meaningful impact of addressing our homeless crisis by building houses and providing health services.”
Obviously, that did not sit well with companies like Amazon and Starbucks, which have their corporate headquarters based in Seattle.
However, legal threats have been put on the table by the local progressive and socialist leaders, even to the possibility of trying to apply criminal charges to any company that thinks about moving away.
Here in the South, we would call that extortion.
It’s hard to believe that the Seattle model is going to solve their problem. It can only result in additional issues.
The Heritage Foundation issued a report saying “…creating another expensive program… won’t solve the problem…and the more the planners plan, the more the plan fails…(and) they will again blame the ‘rich’ and take a little more.”
Sooner or later, the big companies will take their toys and go home.
Georgia sounds like a good place to look. Our conservative values and great business climate should be singing a “Come Home to Georgia” lullaby.
I believe they will get used to grits, sweet tea, collards and fried chicken.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
