Jacks: Side dishes for summer grilling

With school out for most kids in the area, there will be lots of outside activities going on.
I suggest that being prepared for small accidents can be lifesavers at the end of the day. Having a good first-aid kit is an essential item for the summer. You can put one together yourself rather easily. I suggest using a tool bag as a first-aid kit. It’s big enough to hold just about anything you might need for a treatable accident. If you want suggestions on what to put in the first-aid kit, go to http://www.nhs.uk./ This will give you a list of what you should have in a basic first-aid kit.
You can buy those kits in stores but they usually don’t have all the basic items you really need. And for just a few more dollars you can put together a really good one. I also suggest keeping one in your car.
With all of the summer holidays coming up I’m going to share some of my favorite recipes for grilling side dishes to use this summer. I’m sure we all probably have our favorites to make to go with the grilled chicken, ribs and burgers. Mine has changed over the years for some things. Some have stayed the same.
Opening a can of pork and beans and heating them up does not make baked beans. It takes a little more effort than that. A friend of mine thought that was all you did until she tasted mine and knew they were different. Now she uses my recipe that I have used for years now.
Southern Baked Beans
Ingredients:
1 large onion, diced
2 (16 ounce) cans pork and beans
3 Tbsps. prepared yellow mustard
1/4 cup maple syrup (the real stuff)
1/4 cup light brown sugar
4 Tbsps. ketchup
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1/2 lb. bacon strips cut into ½-inch pieces
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a Dutch oven, mix onion, pork and beans, mustard, maple syrup, light brown sugar, ketchup and lemon juice. Top with bacon pieces. Bake covered for 45 to 60 minutes.
Potato salad is another essential dish for summer holidays. I tend to make mine different from most people because I add ingredients that I have added a few at a time until I have gotten the recipe right. Lemon pepper is one of my favorite seasonings and I find it adds something to my potato salad.
Warm Potato Salad
Ingredients:
1/4 cup diced pimento
1 tsp. lemon pepper seasoning
1/4 cup chopped bell pepper
3 hard boiled eggs, chopped
1 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup tops, chopped green onions
8 medium red potatoes
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
Directions:
Boil potatoes with skins for 10 to 15 minutes until tender. Let cool just to the touch and cut into cubes. In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients.
Add potatoes.
Mix gently and serve at room temperature.
I have several good recipes for cole slaw all of which are really good. I have chosen today a little spicy one that is a favorite of many of my friends.
Buffalo Cole Slaw
Ingredients:
1/2 head green cabbage thinly sliced
1/2 white onion thinly sliced
4 stalks celery chopped into small pieces
2 medium carrots grated
1 cup crumbled blue cheese, divided
1 Tbsp. chopped chives
For the Dressing:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup hot sauce (such as Frank’s)
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
Directions:
In a large bowl combine cabbage, onion, celery, carrots and 3/4 cup blue cheese. Stir until combined.
Make dressing: In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, hot sauce, vinegar, garlic powder and salt. Whisk until combined. Pour dressing over slaw mixture. With salad tongs toss to combine. Garnish with chives and remaining blue cheese.
Nothing is better for dessert in the summer than a good fruit cobbler. They are so simple to make.
Fruit Cobbler
Ingredients:
1 stick of butter
1 cup of sugar
1 cup of flour
1 cup of milk
1 can of your favorite fruit pie filling or 2 cups of your favorite fresh fruit, sweetened
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Melt butter in a 9x13-inch baking dish in the oven.
In the meanwhile, mix the flour, milk and sugar together either with a fork or a hand mixer. Make sure there are no lumps left. Remove baking dish from oven. Cool slightly. Add mixture above. Drop fruit or pie filling by spoonfuls into baking dish. Do not stir. You may use more fruit if you so desire. Bake for 30 minutes or until crust is brown.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
