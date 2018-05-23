Baseball: Smith named region coach of the year; 5 Bulldoggs, 2 Wildcats selected

Winder-Barrow High School head baseball coach Brian Smith was named the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA Coach of the Year last week, sharing the honor with Habersham Central’s Chris Akridge.
Despite having to replace seven starters and eight seniors off a 30-4 team from the year before, Smith led the Bulldoggs to a 21-12 season this spring, a second consecutive region title and a trip to the state Sweet 16. Smith has now won 227 games in 11 seasons at Winder-Barrow.
Gainesville outfielder/catcher Jared Smith was named Player of the Year while the Red Elephants’ Collier Scott was Pitcher of the Year.
Winder-Barrow had five selections to the all-region team, including junior southpaw Austin Lockridge as a first-team pitcher; freshman infielder Brady House and sophomore infielder Hunter Marsh as first-team position players; and sophomore infielder Blake Friend and junior outfielder Lance Sikes as second-team position players.
In the 28 games Winder-Barrow stats were available for, House hit .333 with a .461 on-base percentage and had four homers, 10 doubles, 21 RBIs. Marsh hit .380 and got on base at a .519 clip while hitting five homers and 13 doubles and driving in 25.
Friend hit .349 with a .421 OBP and had five doubles with 17 RBIs, while Sikes was a .364 hitter with a .436 OBP, a homer, nine doubles and 12 RBIs.
Lockridge was the workhorse of the Bulldoggs pitching staff, compiling a 1.87 ERA and striking out 47 batters in 52 1/3 innings of work.
Apalachee sophomore pitcher Hunter Parks was selected to the first team while senior first baseman Hunter Linhart made the second team.
Parks finished with a 3.44 ERA and struck out 28 batters while walking only 12 in 40 2/3 innings. Linhart hit .434 with a .494 on-base percentage to go along with four home runs, seven doubles and 26 RBIs.
Other first-team pitchers included Zach Murray (Lanier), Kyle York (Gainesville) and Gage Felton (Dacula).
Other first-team position players included Marcerio Allen (Dacula), Banks Griffith (Gainesville), Jackson Kemp (Gainesville), Jarred Jones (Habersham Central), Austin Paschall (Lanier) and Jadyn Jackson (Lanier).
Second-team pitchers included Peyton Irvin (Habersham Central), Parker Marcantel (Lanier), Will Hausknecht (Lanier) and Banks Griffith (Gainesville).
Other second-team position players included Aaron Brown (Dacula), Collier Scott (Gainesville), Jojo Lopez (Dacula), Jarrett Jenkins (Dacula), Hunter Ingle (Habersham Central), Alex Boodram (Lanier) and Zach Marvel (Lanier).
BCA’s Wallace,
Whitlow earn all-region honors
In GISA Region 1-AAA, Bethlehem Christian Academy senior first baseman-pitcher Patrick Wallace and senior centerfielder Ryan Whitlow both earned all-region honors.
Wallace hit .348 with a .437 on-base percentage. Of his 30 hits, five were homers and seven were doubles, and he drove in 20 runs. On the mound, Wallace went 6-4 with a 3.30 ERA and .238 opponents’ batting average in 53 2/3 innings of work to lead the Knights, who went 11-13-1 and reached the state playoffs.
Whitlow hit .310 with a .400 OBP and had 25 hits, five doubles, a homer and 14 RBIs. He also stole nine bases and had five assists in the outfield.
Other all-region players included center fielder Kyle Riesselmann, right fielder Calin Smith, first baseman Jake Estes, catcher Alex Williford, third baseman Shep Hancock and second baseman Brenan Burks from region champion Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg; outfielder-pitcher Treyton Rank, catcher Hayden McCrary, pitcher Michael Caldwell and outfielder-pitcher Logan Ehorn from Dominion Christian; catcher-pitcher Allen Brown, shortstop-pitcher Cole Yancey, second baseman-pitcher Ean Snell and pitcher-outfielder Dalton Strickland from Loganville Christian; pitcher-catcher-third baseman Chandler Retsky from The Heritage School and third baseman Nick Maddox from Holy Spirit Prep.
Trinity Christian’s Blake Austin was named Coach of the Year. The Lions will face Frederica Academy for the state title Friday and Saturday in a best-of-three series at Mercer University.
