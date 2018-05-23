After tabling the item at its last meeting, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a request by Caliber Capital, LLC, of Atlanta, for a special use on an acre of land at 558 Carl-Bethlehem Road at Highway 81 to allow for a car wash in the Highway Corridor Overlay district.
The proposed development next to Applebee’s would include an express car wash, two fast-food restaurants and a gas station/convenience store. Following recommendations to deny the request by county planning staff and the county planning commission, the BOC voted May 9 to table the item over concerns about the lack of architectural and landscaping details submitted and the car wash’s suitability to the highway overlay district.
Eric Brown of Caliber Capital appeared to quell most of those concerns Tuesday as he presented the board with a rendering of the future car wash, noting that the latest plans move the car wash closer to the Applebee’s and position the “more modern-looking” building in a way where garbage cans could not be seen from the road. Brown reiterated statistics projecting that the total development would likely employ around 85 people, including 10 at the car wash, and could generate over $97,000 in annual tax revenue for the county and school system while not placing an additional burden on the school system.
“Based on what we’re hearing, I feel like (the car wash) would be very appropriate in that area and I think it’d be good,” commissioner Ben Hendrix said.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the May 23 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
