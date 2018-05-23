Statham budget decreases; water rates to go up

The Fiscal Year 2019 budget for Statham is projected to be less than the current budget by about $150,000. That includes the city’s utility fund and general operations.
The general fund is down about $200,000, but most of that is because new administrator Michelle Irizarry divided costs between the general and utility funds. That had not been done before. The budget amendment was approved in October on a 3-2 vote.
The city council held a work session on the FY19 budget Thursday afternoon. The total budget is about $2.95 million. The general fund is projected to be $1.4 million and the utility fund is projected to be $1.54 million.
The utility fund includes a 5-percent increase in water fees, scheduled to start July 1. The 5-percent increase is about $53,000 and the utility fund increase is projected to be the same amount.
Irizarry presented a budget amendment to the council in October, reflecting the division of labor between the general and utility funds. She has continued that division in the proposed budget.
As an example, salaries for the public works department are projected at $36,643 for the upcoming year. The FY18 budget, before the amendment, had salaries to be $207,000.
The budget projects the same amount of property taxes, $260,000, as it did for 2018. Collections on the local-option sales tax also are projected at the same level, $335,000.
Big reductions in revenue are estimated for the licenses and permits. The category is projected to have more than $57,000 less in revenue.
Planning and zoning, building permits and inspections and code enforcement have been changed completely since last fall.
The city now contracts with Bureau Veritas for services in those areas. It did have two full-time employees. They both resigned last fall. Contractual labor under building is projected at $30,000, up from $8,000.
The budget reflects a savings of about $102,000 in those areas from the current year.
The budget also includes a $90,000 loss in revenue under miscellaneous income.
Capital expenses for city owned buildings is again estimated at $90,400. The community building, $24,000, and the house the city bought at the corner of Broad and Jefferson streets, $50,000, would use most of that.
The city’s audit is projected to cost $35,000 for next year — $30,000 in the utility fund and $5,000 in the general fund. The city has had the FY15 audit for about a month. It was nearly three years late. Irizarry said the Winder firm of Hawkins & McNair, which did the FY15 audit, is working on the audit for FY16. The audit for FY17 remains to be done. City officials have said they hope to get both audits completed before the end of the year. The current budget has $17,500 for the audit.
Other budget items include:
•a 3-percent pay increase for all employees. Irizarry told the council last week she would like to see a procedure established for annual employee reviews and merit pay based on those reviews.
•Property and liability insurance for the police department is projected to cost $15,000, more than double the current $7,000 budget and insurance for the water department is projected to cost $22,000, 2.5 times the current budget of $8,000.
•Contractual labor for the water department is projected at $36,544, nearly triple the current amount of $10,544.
