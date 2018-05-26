Thompson: How long will we remain paralyzed?

Saturday afternoon, I watched as 36 seniors from Bethlehem Christian Academy walked across the stage at Bethlehem Church and received their high school diplomas.
Students spoke eloquently about aspirations of changing the world, about how they’ve learned from their education and upbringing that Christians are called to confront the problems in the world, not run away from them.
All 36 of those talented students have the whole world in front of them as do the 700 or so from Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high schools who will receive their diplomas later this week.
I hope they all make good on their aspirations to make this world a better and safer place because, collectively as adults, we have failed to do so.
For the whole world was also in front of Santa Fe, Texas High School students Jared Black, Shana Fisher, Christian Riley Garcia, Aaron Kyle McLeod, Angelique Ramirez, Sabika Sheikh, Christopher Jake Stone and Kimberly Vaughan. But it’s not anymore. They, along with teachers Glenda Perkins and Cynthia Tisdale, are dead, victims of the latest inevitable school shooting.
A 17-year-old student walked into the school, into an art class, with his father’s guns, yelled “Surprise,” and shot them dead.
According to reporting from The Washington Post, the school district had an active-shooter plan, two armed police officers patrolling the halls and plans to eventually arm teachers.
And still, 10 people were killed and 13 others were wounded, including an officer who approached the shooter.
And so as 10 more funerals are held, we seem content to retreat into our camps, shout and remain paralyzed in inaction, baffled at how things like this can continue to happen.
After 17 were killed at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Valentine’s Day, “Never again” became a rallying cry for many in this country. But it has happened again. It will happen elsewhere. We know this because it’s happened dozens of other times — at schools, concerts, night clubs, churches — since the day that 20 first-graders at an elementary school in Connecticut were murdered two weeks before Christmas, 2012.
And it’s infuriating. I can’t be the only one who looks at the images of kids running from school buildings crying and not picture the face of my own child running from a building in tears. I can’t be the only one who looks at the faces of shell-shocked parents, trying to process that their child isn’t coming home anymore, and not see myself having a television camera stuffed in my face and being asked to describe what I’m going through.
By now, we all must realize we have a culture-of-violence problem in America, that there is a national sickness of mass shootings. By now, we must surely understand that there are multiple factors at play here, that there aren’t any easy solutions.
And we must all realize by now that we should be having discussions every day about how we begin to tackle this.
There have been some, like the ones the governor of Texas has pledged to undertake, but they’re not happening frequently enough.
Aside from the usual hate-filled false-flag op/crisis actor conspiracies that pop up online, ridiculous political campaign ads have made it crystal-clear that, somehow, any attempt to address the actual guns is a non-starter when trying to solve the gun violence problem.
And, likely fearful of what the results might reveal, the powerful gun lobby has fought efforts to allow the Centers for Disease Control to study gun violence as a public health and safety issue in the way that vehicle-related fatalities and injuries have been.
So, where do we start? Do we turn school entrances into airport security lines? Do we open brand new police precincts next to or inside of schools? Do we arm teachers? Who pays for the training? What kind of screening is put in place? What are the liability parameters in the event that one snaps? Since armed teachers can’t be everywhere at once, do we consider training and arming 18-year-old students and having gun safety classes to run parallel with drivers’ education?
Warning signs are often missed or ignored on social media. Do we create a social media task force where a school employee or parent organizations compile a list of student Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles and monitors them for troubling posts and messages that qualify as bullying?
We have violent video games, television shows and movies in America. Do we crack down on them? Do we ask ourselves why other countries like Japan have the same things, but not anywhere near the rate of gun violence?
What is certain is gun violence is an issue. But here we sit, waiting for more conversations to take place in the hope that one day I don’t have to write columns about people getting murdered in a school building.
And here I sit, hoping that after 20 years of offering thoughts and prayers for the victims of mass shootings, their families and communities, that more of us will consider that God has given us sign, after sign, after sign, that the time to act is now.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
