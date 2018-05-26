Buffington: Are we ignoring ‘soft’ learning?

I’m worried about education.
There’s a lot to worry about. Funding, for one. Although the state of Georgia this year returned to “fully funding” public education, that doesn’t mean very much. The formula used to do that is antiquated and needs to be changed, but nobody in the state legislature wants to touch it. In addition, over the last decade, the state has shifted more and more of the cost of school operations onto local school systems and local property taxes. That way, state politicians can say “we didn’t raise your taxes” at election time, when in reality they forced local school districts to raise taxes instead.
But my concern is broader than how schools are funded. The fundamental question I’m thinking about is this: Why do public schools exist?
That’s not a new question. Here in the South, education was not held in high regard for many decades. Traditionally, manual labor on the farm was regarded much higher than “book learning” in the classroom. It really wasn’t until after World War II that many in the South started to value education.
Today, most people see the need for education. But the question is, what kind of education?
A traditional “classic” education was designed to expose students to a variety of literature and history lessons through which core community values were passed along. The focus of that education was to challenge students to analyze information then communicate clearly those thoughts. Philosophy and an understanding of history were highly prized in that environment. The goal in all of that was to produce good citizens who would uphold the social contract within our democracy.
All of that began to change in the 1960s with the space race and the increased emphasis on math and science. Rather than producing good citizens, schools increasingly became tools to produce worker bees for the nation’s economic engines.
That has now gone into overdrive. Just about every public discussion we hear about education is focused on how it impacts the production of workers for industry. The advent of personal computers in the 1980s ramped up that trend. Suddenly, schools were brimming with Tandy computers and kids learning to write BASIC.
All of that was crazy, of course. It took a couple of decades, but schools finally discovered that computers weren’t an end, but the means to an end. It wasn’t necessary for students to learn programming, but rather to use computers as a tool to acquire information.
But have we gone too far today? Schools are spending millions of dollars to acquire laptop computers for every student at all grade levels under the theory that computers make learning more fun for today’s digital-obsessed youth. Online teaching is a booming business, especially at the high school and college levels.
In addition, we’ve taken science and math instruction to a new level with variations on STEAM or STEM education programs. We have in some ways created a new education god whose name is “Technology.” Part of me embraces all of that, especially when I think back to my own lack of interest in schooling as a child. Maybe if we’d had robots and computers, I’d have cared a little more about learning rather than dreading every day of the school year.
But I’m worried that as we’ve embraced technology, we’ve shifted public education away from training people to be smart, engaged citizens to just being cogs of our techo-industrial complex. My concern is that we’re ignoring the soft arts that were once at the heart of our education system — philosophy, critical thinking, an understanding of history and an appreciation of literature.
Maybe that isn’t a problem. But when you consider how many people today lack critical thinking skills, I have to wonder. Look at how many people fall victim to online or telephone frauds that they should be able to recognize as a scam. Look at how many people are unable to tell the difference between what is true and what is fake on social media. Look at how many people lack the ability to communicate clearly in what they say or write.
Being a citizen is a social contract we make with ourselves and each other. It is larger than just our role in the economy; it’s also our role in society, in families and in the political arena. If we fall for scams or can’t discern reality from fiction, then our ability to function in the larger world becomes impossible. Without the ability to think critically, we are easy prey for populist demagoguery and crooks. The result over the long term will be a society that will increasingly become dysfunctional.
Science, technology and math are important, especially today as more and more jobs are being automated. Most of the changes in the American workplace aren’t because of off-shoring work or immigrants taking jobs, it’s automation that’s replacing people on the factory floor.
Still, a hyper-focus in public education on the hard sciences over the soft arts is leaving a gap. The workers of the future not only need technical skills, they also need the ability to analyze complex information and then communicate that clearly. That’s true in their work environment and in the larger community.
Maybe I’m overreacting, but I hope that in our rush to make students techno-proficient, we also take time to teach them a little Socrates and Shakespeare as well.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
