Terrell: Again, we ask why

Once again, we find ourselves asking why.
It’s becoming repetitious and much too often.
And, once again, the first impulse of many is to blame the gun.
But firearms have been a part of America since its founding. In fact, firearms have allowed us to remain a democratic republic.
Before any of the facts on the Santa Fe shooting were available, the media was already politicizing it in full lockdown mode, giving notoriety to the shooter and churning media reports to meet their agendas.
CNN even reported that there had been 22 school shootings to date this year. Their numbers included armed robberies in parking lots, a BB gun incident, an accidental discharge in a gun safety class and other events that did not involve students.
The media wanted this event to be like Columbine and were ready to report the aftermath more than the real cause.
It may be we just aren’t looking in the right place for the answer. Maybe we don’t want to admit what we think.
School shootings are nothing new. The first reported incident occurred in Greencastle, Pa. (1764) when four American Indians entered a school. They shot the headmaster and then killed several students.
More than 250 school shootings have occurred in our schools between 1764 and 2018. Mass school shootings, however, haven’t always been around. Time-wise, it’s really a recent phenomenon.
Before the Columbine High School shooting, most school shootings were limited in deaths and injuries.
Malcolm Gladwell, writing for The New Yorker in 2015, said that, “…Columbine changed the threshold.”
Previous shootings, considered to be major mass shootings in America were in his words “…disconnected and idiosyncratic.”
That changed, however, on April 20, 1999 when Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris carried out a deadly planned attack at Columbine High School in an unincorporated community in Colorado. Thirteen students and teachers died and more than 20 were wounded.
Sociologist Ralph Larkin says that Klebold and Harris “…laid down the cultural script for the next generation of shooters.”
The two attackers kept written plans and details of their preparations, posted a website, made movies and left behind manifestos.
Larkin basically points to Klebold and Harris for setting the bar for future shootings. His research shows that of the 12 major shootings in the United States after the Columbine incident, eight of the suspects made reference to the Columbine shooting.
Klebold and Harris also influenced six attacks outside the United States between 1999 and 2007. The sociologist then pointed out that 11 other planned incidents were stopped in the same period and all were Columbine-inspired.
Law enforcement professionals, medical personnel, elected officials psychologists, sociologists and everyone else have spent hours upon hours dissecting the individual events, as well as the phenomenon, and yet we don’t have an answer as to why.
Why is understanding the “why” of the moment so hard to answer? After all, there have been mass school shootings in the United States since 1996.
Many of the perpetrators have similar backgrounds and similar social issues. Some have been the lone wolf at school, some have been gifted students. Others came from broken homes while some came from what neighbors described as “a regular, everyday family.”
Some had been bullied, some were into heavy metal music, and a number of the participants were into black clothing and trench coats.
Those who are likely to choose the “shooter’s path” are deliberate in their thinking and develop elaborate plans. They are members of a deep and dark sub-culture.
Gladwell sends us a chilling warning saying, “The problem is not that there is an endless supply of deeply disturbed young men who are willing to contemplate horrific acts. It’s that young men no longer need to be deeply disturbed to contemplate horrific acts.”
The writer goes on to point out that an even stricter form of gun control will not bring an end to this phenomenon and behavior. Experiments with chemistry sets in the family basement will no longer occupy the mind of a potential murderer.
Our first line of defense must be the parent(s), family members and others who know the potential offender. It’s critical that parents have a positive relationship with their child and they must be willing to speak out and seek help when something is amiss. No one should know their child better than the parents.
There seems to be a fundamental disconnect between families, friends and society. Many of our young people are not anchored. Perhaps it’s due to all of the social distractions and a lack of interactions.
It’s critical that parents provide behavioral instruction and provide nourishing and encouraging positive behavior.
In discussing this with a close friend this week, he left me with a haunting comment: “There are young men in the grip of a terrible contagion, and there is no cure coming.”
The clock is ticking!
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
