Holloway: Mixing form and function in the garden

I ran into one of my “regulars” at the library last week; we had both arrived to one of my garden classes a bit early to browse for new books to get us through this rainy week.
Specifically, she was looking for “The Foodscape Revolution” by Brie Arthur, a speaker she heard recently at the UGA State Botanical Garden in Athens. We chatted for a minute about the idea of foodscapes, a garden style we are both interested in, before continuing to browse, but I’ve been stuck on the idea all week and wanted to share.
Foodscapes are not a new idea. Although “foodscapes” may be the latest iteration, the term “edible landscapes” pre-dated it by 50 years, and both of those concepts are a twist on the medieval kitchen or potager gardens that mixed ornamentals into vegetable and herb gardens.
A foodscape simply mingles productive plants with ornamentals, anything from apples to zucchini, into the landscape; It could be planting carrots into pots with pansies, using blueberries as a foundation shrub in front of your house, or even planting purple basil into your annual flower bed. Traditionally, there are ornamental plants for beautifying our yard, and fruits and vegetables confined to a garden patch, but foodscaping throws them together in a delightful array.
And why not? Most of us are living in larger houses and smaller lots whether we like it or not, and outdoor space is at a premium. By artfully incorporating herbs, vegetables, and fruiting shrubs or trees, we can add function and pizazz to what are often bland landscapes, and do it at a scale that fits into our respective lifestyles.
Personally, the bulk of my summer garden is currently in my front yard. I have bush green beans, and will soon transplant dwarf sunflowers behind them. Squash, patio tomatoes and a couple of varieties of peppers are planted among annual flowers with thyme as a functional groundcover in front. All of this is in an annual bed that is a component of a larger planting of butterfly bushes, and the predictable loropetalum and knock-out roses that were there when we purchased the house. It is a mini-garden tucked in, almost unnoticeably as such, within a typical ornamental planting. I can tend to it while Doodle rides her bike to the cul-de-sac and Little Bit runs along behind, and harvesting can be done on the way inside to cook supper.
The great thing about foodscaping is that all the same planting recommendations apply as if you were planting anywhere else; test and prepare your soil, consider light requirements for each plant, make sure to use adequate spacing, then plant away! The biggest difference is the element of design. While rows in a garden are functional, this style of gardening uses design elements you typically use with the ornamental plantings so that food plants are seamlessly integrated and don’t look out of place.
As the garden season continues, try something new and mix a little function in with the form of your landscape. Let me know how it turns out! And as always, call, email or stop by if you have questions about getting started.
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. in Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
