Jacks: Simple Bundt cake recipes

I would like to wish a big “Happy Birthday” to a very special lady that’s like a mother to me, Mrs. Janet Luke. I hope your day was extra special. Also, birthday wishes go out to a special nurse, Stephanie Milledge. I hope you have a wonderful day with your family.
Special prayers go to all the families and victims of the shootings this past week. Seems like you can’t turn on the TV anymore without hearing something and it’s getting closer to home every day. Growing up, I can’t ever remember any of these things happening. I think the way our parents taught us early and the responsibilities given to us for our actions may have a lot to do with today’s society and the kids’ actions.
Things are just too easy for them. Chores are unheard of these days. I worked full-time, went to school, had a double major and paid for school myself with no loans. I didn’t have time for all the trouble kids get into, and if I did my dad would have taken care of me and I would never repeat the mistake again. How times have changed.
—
This week I am sharing with you some wonderful recipes for Bundt cakes. Most are rather simple, but the results are so good. A few added ingredients to a simple pound cake recipe can add some wonderful taste that I think you will definitely enjoy.
My all-time favorite ice cream has always been Butter Pecan. Turns out I have a special friend who considers it his favorite also.
When I found the recipe for a Butter Pecan Pound Cake, I had to try it. It is definitely one I will be making a lot in the future. Everyone that’s tried it loved it. Very simple and easy to make but end results really good.
Butter Pecan Pound Cake
Pound Cake Ingredients:
2 sticks butter, softened
1 cup white sugar
1 cup brown sugar
6 eggs
1 Tbsp. baking powder
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups pecans, chopped
Butter Pecan Glaze Ingredients:
1 stick butter
1 cup brown sugar
2 Tbsps. water
1 Tbsp. pecan extract, vanilla extract or praline liquer
Directions:
Cream butter and all the sugars together. Add all eggs, vanilla, baking powder and blend together again. Then add all of the flour and mix until smooth. Fold in finely chopped pecans and pour into a greased Bundt pan. Bake cake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.
Butter Pecan Glaze:
Melt butter and brown sugar in a small pot over medium heat. Take off heat and stir in extract or liquer and keep warm. When cake is baked, take it out of oven and put on wire rack. Keep cake in baking pan. Poke holes into the top of cake and slowly pour melted butter-sugar mixture on the top. Let mixture soak through holes of cake. Let the cake cool in pan and then remove. Slice and enjoy.
—
Recently Mrs. Francis Thornton, my old neighbor I grew up next door to, introduced me to Pink Lady apples. These are wonderful sweet apples. I found them locally and now eat at least one or two a day. When I found the recipe for the apple and cinnamon cake I knew I had to try it with these apples. Great idea and I highly recommend them for baking.
Apple and
Cinnamon Bundt Cake
Ingredients:
5 Tbsps. butter, softened
2 tsps. vanilla extract
1 egg
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup self-rising flour
1/3 cup plain yogurt
1 Tbsp. sugar extra
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 apple, variety of choice (I recommend Pink Ladies) cored and cut into very thin slices
1 Bundt pan, well greased with butter or 1 round cake pan, paper lined
Topping:
1 Tbsp. melted butter
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place butter, sugar, egg and vanilla in a bowl and beat until thick and creamy (about 2 minutes). Fold through the yogurt and flour until combined. Arrange your sliced apple in the bottom of the Bundt pan, sprinkle your layer with the sugar and cinnamon. Then carefully dollop your cake batter on top and smooth out to cover to the edges. Place in pre-heated oven and cook 25-30 minutes. If you check it with a toothpick at 25 minutes and it comes out clean it is done otherwise cook 30 minutes. Remove from oven and allow cake to cool in pan for 5 minutes. Shake to loosen and invert onto a serving plate.
Topping:
Melt butter and brush over warm cake. Then mix sugar and cinnamon together and sprinkle over top of cake. Let cake cool.
—
I recently purchased some of the Heath bar bites on sale at Kroger. Figured I would use them in cookies until I found this great cake recipe. Everybody that tried a piece of this cake loved it. Just a little simple thing to add lots of taste.
Sticky Toffee
Bundt Cake
Ingredients:
1 box yellow cake mix
2 small boxes instant vanilla pudding
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 1/4 cups water
4 eggs
1 cup Heath toffee pieces (found with chocolate chips and other baking chips)
1 Tbsp. light corn syrup
4 Tbsps. butter
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 cup white sugar
1/3 cup half and half or heavy whipping cream
1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease a 10-inch Bundt pan with Pam. In a mixing bowl combine cake mix, puddings, oil, water and eggs with electric mixer. Stir in 1 cup of Heath pieces. Pour into prepared Bundt pan. Bake 40-45 minutes. Let cake rest in pan 10 minutes. Then invert cake on serving plate to finish cooling. While cake is cooling prepare your toffee sauce.
Toffee Sauce:
In a small saucepan over medium-high heat melt your corn syrup, butter, brown sugar and white sugar, stirring constantly for about 4 minutes or until bubbly. Add in your half and half and continue to stir another 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let set for 5 minutes. Pour warm toffee sauce over cooled cake. Moist doesn’t even begin to describe the cake.
—
This hummingbird Bundt cake does the layer cake great justice and is so much simpler to make and much quicker.
Hummingbird
Bundt Cake
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups pecan pieces, toasted and divided
1 box of yellow cake mix
2 small boxes instant vanilla pudding
1/2 cup of vegetable oil
3/4 cup water
4 eggs
2 bananas, mashed
1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple (DO NOT DRAIN)
1 can store-bought cream cheese frosting
Direction:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a Bundt pan with Pam.
In a mixing bowl, combine cake mix, puddings, oil, water and eggs with electric mixer. Mix in mashed bananas. Stir in pineapple and juice. In the bottom of your Bundt pan, sprinkle 3/4 cup of pecans over the bottom. Pour cake batter into prepared pan over pecans and bake 40-45 minutes. Let cake rest on counter in pan for 10 minutes. Then invert cake on serving plate. Spread frosting on top of cooled cake and top with remaining pecan pieces.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Simple Bundt cake recipes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)