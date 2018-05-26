Bennett: Oh, the places you’ll go!

“Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to great places! You’re off and away!” – Dr. Seuss
Graduation season has been in full swing for a while now. So many fun activities for seniors, so many memories being made! It actually started in the fall when the seniors began to realize, “This will be my last ______! (last first day of high school, last year of band camp, last year on the football team, last homecoming, etc.)”
It begins for the parents as well. I’ve come to be friends with some of the band parents over the past two years, and I’ve watched them take this journey with their seniors. It brings it all back to me from when my own daughter was a senior. The closest word to describe it is “bittersweet,” but that somehow doesn’t seem adequate. I think for parents and students alike, it is a bit of a conundrum. There is joy and excitement of a goal accomplished and the fear of the unknown that awaits them outside the comfort and safety of home and high school.
I’d venture to say that the fear of the unknown is a little stronger for parents. We knew where our kids were when they were in high school. We knew who their friends were,and what they were up to (most of the time). But, once we drop them off at college, it’s almost like severing the umbilical cord a second time. And we pray. For so many things! The word “trust” takes on an entirely new meaning. Not only do we need to trust our kids to make wise choices, it takes trusting God with our kids’ lives to a whole new level!
There’s an African proverb that says, “It takes a village to raise a child.” (And I’m not talking about Hillary’s version!) This is a true statement. There are so many people who play a part in molding the minds and characters of our children. Strong family values, including faith-based experiences, form a solid foundation for our little ones. But we can’t do it all. Teachers, in my opinion, are the unsung heroes in our world. Right up there with The Hand That Rocks The Cradle.
Even though our kids are taught a curriculum dictated by the government, that seems to have changed since I was in school, it is the teacher who shapes their little minds.
My grandkids have had a fabulous school year! And we owe it all to their phenomenal teachers! I’ve seen them grow and mature this year, both intellectually and socially. My grandson has struggled with dyslexia, dysgraphia and ADHD. This year has been a “perfect storm” for him in a wonderful way. He has been in therapy for the dyslexia/dysgraphia and has started taking karate with Master Patillo in Winder. He had a personal mentor for the past two years who has poured countless hours into his school and life experience.
Miss Karey, we are forever indebted to your dedication to our little man. The most awesome member of his team was his fourth-grade teacher, Mr. Eric Hammarlund. He needs to win the prize for everything. Not only has he taught him academically, he has taught him social skills, focusing skills and coping skills.
Instead of just sending him to time-out, or to the principal’s office, he takes him into the hallway and they talk it out. When my little man has an issue with another student, Mr. H. has them talk about it and work it out. Amazing. Mr. Hammarlund, you will forever by my hero!
Statham Elementary School is full of wonderful teachers, and Laura Payne is at the top of the list! My youngest granddaughter is finishing up fifth grade and was so blessed to have Mrs. Payne as her teacher, mentor, and CFIT leader. She is an awesome communicator, and her emails kept us up with what was going on in the classroom. Her method of teaching is second to none and makes me wish I could go back to school with her as my teacher! We appreciate so much the level of personal sacrifice she puts into her classroom, and it is so evident how much she loves her students and her calling as a teacher. Thank you, Mrs. Payne!
Once high school rolls around, it’s more difficult to keep up with teachers. My oldest granddaughter is finishing up her sophomore year. The one constant in her high school experience has been Mr. Jerry Pharr, the band director. I grow to admire him more and more and look forward to two more years of band with him. (And I’m hoping he’s still there when my younger two come up through the ranks into the finest band program around!)
My granddaughter recently fell just short of a goal and later told me that afterwards, Mr. Pharr pulled her aside and encouraged her not to let it get her down, offered advice for future endeavors and gave her a good, solid pep talk.
How amazing is that? While she was disappointed in the outcome, she was comforted and encouraged by his words. He helped her accept the situation with grace and turned it into a learning experience. Mr. Pharr, you are awesome, and we love you!
As the tassels are turned in Barrow County this week, may we remember and be grateful for those who have played such important roles in the lives of our kids. Godspeed, class of 2018! Go and change the world, but never forget your roots, and your “village!”
“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And you are the guy who’ll decide where to go.” – Dr. Seuss
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
