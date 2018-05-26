Almand: It’s a wonderful life

Over the years I have compiled numerous contacts in the fitness industry.
Of the 100 (or more) emails received each day, up to half can be from this arena.
Opening them all is not an option so, if the title doesn’t grab me, it immediately goes in the round file.
A lot of valuable information has been obtained over the years this way. The other evening this one particular email got through my first line of defense. It was titled “2 Tips That Will Change Your Life (Seriously).”
Starting from
the true basics
You think of taking care of your physical health as it relates to an overt act…eating right or doing something which makes you sweat.
And while the thought process is correct, there can be even more fundamental changes you can make which will have long-lasting affirmative effects on your wellbeing.
Your mind is a super computer, controlling all you do. What affects the mind positively will benefit you.
What affects the mind negatively will ultimately wear you down. Sometimes the effect can be short term such as getting ready for the holidays or a visit from relatives you haven’t seen in years.
This particular stress will pass after a week or three. Sometimes the stress can be more subtle.
The email referred to in the beginning of this column relating to Bill Phillips newest best-seller: “Transformation.” While this book talks about fitness and nutrition (no, there aren’t any royalties coming my way), the email was focused on two particulars: resentment and gratitude.
2 Ways That Will Change Your Life
(Seriously)
As to resentment, I will simply use a quote from the book: “The most important thing we need to realize is holding onto anger, resentment or grudges is scientifically proven to harm our health and make us die earlier.” Phillips points out a study in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health involving 2,755 people over 10 years.
According to the study, “Those who repressed anger and held resentments were found to be twice as likely to die of a heart attack compared to people in the study who were able to process and let go of negative feelings.”
Resentment can be a constant wear and tear on the soul that is always lingering in the background.
Where’s the
gratitude?
The day can get away from you.
The list of things to do is long and you always seem to be focused on what to do next. The merry-go-round never stops, or at least it seems that way.
You basically let yourself get completely absorbed into what you are doing at the moment, developing a tunnel vision of life. You probably know somebody who actually revels in the “poor pitiful me” scenario.
They need to stop and “smell the roses.”
It’s a wonderful life
You’ve heard how it is important to list the positives and not dwell on the negatives. Well, it’s true. Over this past eventful year, I have learned to stop and focus on what is going right in my life. To quote the fitness guru Jack LaLanne, “A healthy person always starts by counting their blessings.”
At least once a month, find a quiet place, take a breath and focus on what you are truly thankful for, be it family, friends, health, career and/or something else.
If you haven’t done this in a while (or ever), you will surprise yourself as to how many positive things are actually happening around you.
Focus energy on that list from time to time, especially on those days when it seems everything is going south.
You may also come to realize your “Clarence” has been lending a helping hand from time to time.
Yours can truly be a wonderful life.
Good luck and good health!
—
