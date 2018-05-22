City of Winder hit by cyber-attack

Tuesday, May 22. 2018
The City of Winder has been hit by a cyber-attack that is impacting the city’s computer and email servers.
The point of entry was unknown and the U.S. Secret Service was still investigating the source of the virus Tuesday night. A ransom of one bitcoin per server has been demanded, translating to about $320,000, according to a city spokesperson, who added the virus is a brand-new one.
According to a message on the city’s website, emails which have been sent to any city employee this week may not have been received, including open-records requests and customer service, municipal court and city hall inquiries.
Emergency services are still functional and citizens are still able to pay bills online.
