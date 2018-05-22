Man dies in Winder house fire

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Tuesday, May 22. 2018
Comments (0)
A man died in a house fire in a Winder subdivision Tuesday morning, according to the Winder Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched just before 7:30 a.m. to a fire in Hampton Hills, entered the home and found the male, who was determined to be in his 50s, dead.
The fire remains under investigation by the WFD, Winder Police Department and state fire marshal's office.
Check back for updates.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.