An Athens man was killed and another is being sought after their vehicle crashed during a police chase through Barrow and Oconee counties late Saturday night.
A spokesman for the Georgia State Patrol Athens post said the post was notified shortly before 11:30 p.m. of a high-speed pursuit involving Barrow County sheriff’s deputies and a gold Dodge Durango through Winder on Atlanta Highway. The vehicle turned east on Highway 53 and then onto Highway 316 toward Oconee County and Athens.
After law enforcement unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle with spike strips, an officer with GSP conducted a PIT maneuver in the eastbound lanes near McNutt Creek, causing the vehicle to flip over on the south shoulder.
Levi Cortez Weems, 27, was ejected from the vehicle and killed. Another suspect, an unidentified black male, was last seen running toward U.S. 78. He may have been picked up at a local gas station, the GSP spokesman said.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
#1 popsicle on 05/21/18 at 10:27 AM [Reply]
According to Google, Mr. Weems had quite the rap sheet.
