The Statham City Council voted Tuesday night to keep its police force “as is permanently,” and a dispute broke out over two people who were arrested for criminal trespassing.
Vice mayor Perry Barton made the motion to retain the city’s police force.
Council member Dwight McCormic, elected in November, said at the April council meeting that he would gather information about costs involved for the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office to take over.
McCormic opposed Barton’s motion on the police department.
McCormic also said he was kicked off the water and public works department committee by Mayor Robert Bridges after the meeting. Bridges and McCormic had a lengthy conversation at Bridges’ chair after the meeting.
McCormic raised the issue of two arrests of Tony McDaniel and Sondra Moore.
He repeatedly said he wanted to get at “the intent” behind the arrests. He said Moore and McDaniel were volunteering to help the city.
McCormic asked why the two were arrested five days after the initial confrontation.
He said the arrest of McDaniel and Moore was “unlawful.”
“In any kind of confrontation, generally the (police) officer takes action right away,” McCormic said during the meeting.
Moore said Tuesday night she was arrested twice Thursday. The first time was in the morning at her house.
See more in the May 16 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Statham meeting dominated by talk of arrests
